Pullman Regional Hospital

Tuesday

Isabelle Joan Appel, a girl, to Neil and Liz Appel, of Lacross.

Monday

Berkeley Jane Ellis, a girl, to Brady and Katie Ellis.

Francesca Rose Duncombe, a girl, to Vivienne Baldassare and Christopher Duncombe, of Pullman.

Nov. 14

Hudson James Sanzone, a boy, to Megan and James Sanzone, of Clarkston.

Ike Tenzin Vorderbrueggen, a boy, to Jordan and Kuenzang Vorderbrueggen, of Pullman.

Nov. 12

Rylas Morford, a boy, to Kaley Gabel and Louis Morford, of Pullman.

Gritman Medical Center

Wednesday

Taryn McMinn, a girl, to Allyson and Jason McMinn

Monday

Sylvia Anne Groves, a girl, to Cecily and Cullen Groves.