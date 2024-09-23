Pullman Regional Hospital
Tuesday
Isabelle Joan Appel, a girl, to Neil and Liz Appel, of Lacross.
Monday
Berkeley Jane Ellis, a girl, to Brady and Katie Ellis.
Francesca Rose Duncombe, a girl, to Vivienne Baldassare and Christopher Duncombe, of Pullman.
Nov. 14
Hudson James Sanzone, a boy, to Megan and James Sanzone, of Clarkston.
Ike Tenzin Vorderbrueggen, a boy, to Jordan and Kuenzang Vorderbrueggen, of Pullman.
Nov. 12
Rylas Morford, a boy, to Kaley Gabel and Louis Morford, of Pullman.
Gritman Medical Center
Wednesday
Taryn McMinn, a girl, to Allyson and Jason McMinn
Monday
Sylvia Anne Groves, a girl, to Cecily and Cullen Groves.
Nov. 13
Isla Jane Michaelis, a girl, to Gabrien and Geoffrey Michaelis.
Oct. 24
Deacon Andrew Burnett, a boy, to Valari and Johnathan Burnett.
Rylie Ava McCarthey, a girl, to Ashleigh Young and Austin McCarthey.
Oct. 23
Diego Crue Tinoco, a boy, to Michelle Keltner and Ignacio Tinoco.
Oct. 21
Halani Regina Lagmay, a girl, to Mariah Penney and Daniel Lagmay.
Sequoia Zahara Nevada New, a girl, to Nathan and Christiania New.
Oct. 17
Oliver Khodi Neimeyer, a boy, to Alex and Kaila Neimeyer.
Oct. 11
Colson Wayne Atkins, a boy, to Raymond and Haven Atkins.
Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics
Sunday
Georgia Margaret Rueb, a girl, to Calvin and Esther Rueb, of Rosalia.