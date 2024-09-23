Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
Local News November 23, 2024

Births

Pullman Regional Hospital

Tuesday

Isabelle Joan Appel, a girl, to Neil and Liz Appel, of Lacross.

Monday

Berkeley Jane Ellis, a girl, to Brady and Katie Ellis.

Francesca Rose Duncombe, a girl, to Vivienne Baldassare and Christopher Duncombe, of Pullman.

Nov. 14

Hudson James Sanzone, a boy, to Megan and James Sanzone, of Clarkston.

Ike Tenzin Vorderbrueggen, a boy, to Jordan and Kuenzang Vorderbrueggen, of Pullman.

Nov. 12

Rylas Morford, a boy, to Kaley Gabel and Louis Morford, of Pullman.

Gritman Medical Center

Wednesday

Taryn McMinn, a girl, to Allyson and Jason McMinn

Monday

Sylvia Anne Groves, a girl, to Cecily and Cullen Groves.

Nov. 13

Isla Jane Michaelis, a girl, to Gabrien and Geoffrey Michaelis.

Oct. 24

Deacon Andrew Burnett, a boy, to Valari and Johnathan Burnett.

Rylie Ava McCarthey, a girl, to Ashleigh Young and Austin McCarthey.

Oct. 23

Diego Crue Tinoco, a boy, to Michelle Keltner and Ignacio Tinoco.

Oct. 21

Halani Regina Lagmay, a girl, to Mariah Penney and Daniel Lagmay.

Sequoia Zahara Nevada New, a girl, to Nathan and Christiania New.

Oct. 17

Oliver Khodi Neimeyer, a boy, to Alex and Kaila Neimeyer.

Oct. 11

Colson Wayne Atkins, a boy, to Raymond and Haven Atkins.

Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics

Sunday

Georgia Margaret Rueb, a girl, to Calvin and Esther Rueb, of Rosalia.

