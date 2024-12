Monday

Xzhavien Walters, a boy, to Tearza Walters.

Dec. 7

Olivia Mai Phung, a girl, to Victoria Ann Huynh and Anh The Phung, of Pullman.

Dec. 6

Mary Roth, a girl, to Celia and Matthew Roth, of Troy.

Dec. 5

Macy Rose White, a girl, to Ethan and Heidi White, or St. John.