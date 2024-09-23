Sections
February 1, 2025

Births

Pullman Regional Hospital

Wednesday

Bligh Edith Oyen, a girl, to Kennan and Joey Oyen, of Moscow.

Tuesday

Adelynn Emery Bechtel, a girl, to Bryson Ray and Amanda Jo Bechtel, of Moscow.

Sunday

Talwinn Cori Comer-Metoxen, a girl, to S. Camille Comer and Keith D.K. Metoxen, of Pullman.

Jan. 25

Barrett Wayne Richards, a boy, to Jacob and Abigail Richards, of Genesee.

Jan. 24

Greyson Dean Mullinin, a boy, to Kaitlyn Thompson and Brady Mullikin.

Jan. 23

Alerick Thomas Gang, a boy, to Lizbeth and Garret Gang, of Albion.

