Talwinn Cori Comer-Metoxen, a girl, to S. Camille Comer and Keith D.K. Metoxen, of Pullman.

Jan. 25

Barrett Wayne Richards, a boy, to Jacob and Abigail Richards, of Genesee.

Jan. 24

Greyson Dean Mullinin, a boy, to Kaitlyn Thompson and Brady Mullikin.

Jan. 23

Alerick Thomas Gang, a boy, to Lizbeth and Garret Gang, of Albion.