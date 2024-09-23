Pullman Regional Hospital
Wednesday
Bligh Edith Oyen, a girl, to Kennan and Joey Oyen, of Moscow.
Tuesday
Adelynn Emery Bechtel, a girl, to Bryson Ray and Amanda Jo Bechtel, of Moscow.
Sunday
Talwinn Cori Comer-Metoxen, a girl, to S. Camille Comer and Keith D.K. Metoxen, of Pullman.
Jan. 25
Barrett Wayne Richards, a boy, to Jacob and Abigail Richards, of Genesee.
Jan. 24
Greyson Dean Mullinin, a boy, to Kaitlyn Thompson and Brady Mullikin.
Jan. 23
Alerick Thomas Gang, a boy, to Lizbeth and Garret Gang, of Albion.