Gritman Medical Center
Tuesday
Eleanor Mary Riggs, a girl, to Courtney and Jacob Riggs.
Feb. 14
Twins, Octavia Rose Blankenship, a girl, and River James Blankenship, a boy, to Anthony Blankenship and Madison Ellis.
Feb. 13
John Weston Askins, a boy, to Trapper Askins and Heidi Calanchini.
Twins, Ruth Lynn Key, a girl, and Mary Rebecca Key, a girl, to Daniel and Mary Key.
Feb. 11
Hank Vann Mosman, a boy, to Scott and Brittney Mossman.
Samuel Gilbert Bartholomaus, a boy, to Sophie Gilbert and Timothy Bartholomaus.
Saylor Kennedy Rose Jones, a girl, to Deren and Lacey Jones.
Feb. 8
Isaiah Haze-Matteó Chavez, a boy, to Darcie Miller and Truce Chavez.
Feb. 5
Kassie Ame Bott, a girl, to Katherine and Kheigan Bott.
Ridge Wayne Godwin, a boy, to Maia and Austin Godwin.
Pullman Regional Hospital
Thursday
Stetson Roger Schindler, a boy, to Brianna and Nolan Schindler, of Moscow.
Monday
Mia Eliana Bennett, a girl, to Ana and Stephen Bennett, of LaCrosse.
Sunday
Avery James Welch, a girl, to Kelly and Laura Welch, of Pullman.
Owen Kwiatkowski, a boy, to Rachel and Stephen Kwiatkowski, of Moscow.