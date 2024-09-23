Sections
Local NewsFebruary 22, 2025

Births

Gritman Medical Center

Tuesday

Eleanor Mary Riggs, a girl, to Courtney and Jacob Riggs.

Feb. 14

Twins, Octavia Rose Blankenship, a girl, and River James Blankenship, a boy, to Anthony Blankenship and Madison Ellis.

Feb. 13

John Weston Askins, a boy, to Trapper Askins and Heidi Calanchini.

Twins, Ruth Lynn Key, a girl, and Mary Rebecca Key, a girl, to Daniel and Mary Key.

Feb. 11

Hank Vann Mosman, a boy, to Scott and Brittney Mossman.

Samuel Gilbert Bartholomaus, a boy, to Sophie Gilbert and Timothy Bartholomaus.

Saylor Kennedy Rose Jones, a girl, to Deren and Lacey Jones.

Feb. 8

Isaiah Haze-Matteó Chavez, a boy, to Darcie Miller and Truce Chavez.

Feb. 5

Kassie Ame Bott, a girl, to Katherine and Kheigan Bott.

Ridge Wayne Godwin, a boy, to Maia and Austin Godwin.

Pullman Regional Hospital

Thursday

Stetson Roger Schindler, a boy, to Brianna and Nolan Schindler, of Moscow.

Monday

Mia Eliana Bennett, a girl, to Ana and Stephen Bennett, of LaCrosse.

Sunday

Avery James Welch, a girl, to Kelly and Laura Welch, of Pullman.

Owen Kwiatkowski, a boy, to Rachel and Stephen Kwiatkowski, of Moscow.

