Bloomberg: University of Phoenix looking at IPO

The University of Phoenix’s ownership groups are considering an initial public offering, a move that would take the University of Idaho out of the running for a Phoenix purchase.

Bloomberg reported Thursday on the possibility.

The development comes as the U of I’s bid for the for-profit online giant appears to be at a standstill. U of I and State Board of Education officials have said any plan for a purchase would need to go through the Legislature. But the 2025 legislative session could be heading into its final weeks — and, to date, there have been no Phoenix-related proposals before lawmakers.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reports that Apollo Global Management Inc. and The Vistria Group are exploring a sale or IPO for Apollo Education Group. The Apollo Education Group is Phoenix’s holding company, and Apollo- and Vistria-affiliated funds took the education group private in 2017, Bloomberg reports.

No final decisions have been made, but sources told Bloomberg that an IPO could take place as soon as the third quarter of 2025. A transaction could value Apollo Education Group at $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, Bloomberg reported.

In a statement Monday, the U of I said it is continuing “to seek viable pathways” to acquire Phoenix. “Building an affiliation with University of Phoenix is a big, bold proposal that pushes the boundaries of traditional thinking of Idaho higher education,” the statement said, in part. “We know that the University of Phoenix creates substantial value and is getting stronger every day.”