Budget writers approve $12.6B in baseline budgets

BOISE — Idaho’s budget writers have swiftly passed maintenance budgets for all state agencies and programs, representing all the ongoing expenditures approved by past Legislatures.

The baseline budgets — passed in packages separated into 10 categories such as general government, public safety, health and human services and economic development — totaled about $12.6 billion spent, including state and federal money.

Nearly each category passed unanimously with no discussion, a departure from the committee’s meeting the day before. The health and human services category, which totaled $5.26 billion in state and federal funding, had two no votes from Rep. Jame Petzke, R-Meridian, and Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls.

The budgets did not include changes in employee compensation or employee health insurance benefits; the committee on Thursday failed to reach a consensus on either of those decisions as well as on a fiscal year 2026 revenue forecast from which to set the budget against, the Idaho Press reported.

Each decision had opposing motions made but neither motion garnered sufficient support from both House and Senate members on the committee to move forward.

Joint Finance and Appropriations Co-Chairperson Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said Friday that a decision will be made on a “future date,” but said there was no plan yet for when that would be.

“There’s no sense in coming back here and doing what we did yesterday,” she told members Friday.