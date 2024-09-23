Budget writers reject second ask to bump foster care ombudsman budget

BOISE — The recently established foster care ombudsman office will get no additional funding after two failed attempts to provide more money to recruit and retain vacant positions.

The independent office was established during the 2024 session to address persistent frustrations about oversight and the complaint process for people involved in Idaho’s foster care system, the Idaho Press reported at the time.

The budget writers on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) failed to pass an earlier version of the budget that would have funded the office’s request for an additional $50,000 to recruit and retain the vacant positions. The budget’s defeat prompted legislation to be proposed that would have eliminated the office, but lawmakers opted not to move that bill forward, the Idaho Press previously reported.

On Friday, JFAC members proposed a new version of the budget with an additional $25,000 — half of what the office requested.

Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, made the motion to add the funds, saying that the office had a temporary employee for its vacant position because it didn’t have sufficient funding for the position to be permanent and full time.

“There’s always two sides to the story, especially when it comes to parents, to children, foster care and to government programs,” Cook said. “The ombudsman is a way to get in between that ... to stick up for children and to help our children to make it through this world. This is not so much about whether the old director or the new director is right or wrong. This is about protecting our children.”

In November, Gov. Brad Little appointed Trevor Sparrow as the ombudsman in the office, and since then Sparrow has hired a deputy ombudsman, he told the Idaho Press.

Cook emphasized that when the office was created, it wasn’t allocated with any new state spending. The money to set up the office was taken out of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare budget.