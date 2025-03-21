California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity

A California woman who pleaded insanity for stabbing a Pullman couple in 2023 under direction of “God’s will” will be committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Whitman County Judge Roger Sandberg denied 31-year-old Tiffany Dennison’s petition for conditional release Thursday afternoon in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. The case was heard following Court Commissioner Douglas Robinson’s acceptance of a mental health defense in November.

Dennison was arrested by Pullman police officers in September 2023 and has remained in the Whitman County Jail.

Court documents show two people were hospitalized after Dennison attacked them with a knife. She was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and possessing weapons capable of producing bodily harm.

The man suffered a punctured lung and stab wounds that hospital staff informed officers narrowly missed major arteries, according to court documents. The woman was treated for gashes as well.

Officers were informed there was a toddler at the residence. Dennison told police she stabbed the man because she believed he was “the devil,” and could not let the child be raised by him.

In court, psychologists Nathan Henry and Gregory Wilson said they believed Dennison had suffered from brief psychosis during the incident.