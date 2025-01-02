Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve

This story was originally published in the Tribune on Aug. 23, 1978.

SALMON, Idaho — President Carter floated down the Salmon River in a rain-swept raft Tuesday, fishing and enjoying some rare — and costly — privacy on what he called “one of the most undisturbed rivers in the nation.”

Wearing blue jeans and an orange life jacket over his blue denim jacket, Carter and his family — wife Rosalynn, daughter Amy and sons Chip and Jack — sat in a 20-foot rubber raft as it meandered down the middle fork of the Salmon River at 5 mph.

But even if wet and cold, the party is eating well.

“We’ve never seen an outfitter that catered to chili out of the can,” said Bill Guth Sr. He’s the 67-year-old father of outfitters Bill and Norm Guth, who are guiding the trip.

The expedition has packed hundreds of pounds of provisions in ice chests — food for both the presidential party and reporters.

The grocery list includes 14 chickens, 30, pounds of Idaho potatoes, 10 pounds of beef roasts, 30 New York cut steaks, 30 top sirloing and 20 dozen eggs.

The 1½-inch thick steaks will become tonight’s dinner, along with sauteed mushrooms and dessert of fresh fruit and strawberry shortcake.

Kave Guth, Norman’s wife, said breakfast will include blueberry or sourdough pancakes, sausage, ham, bacon and eggs. Lunches will offer fried chicken and homemade potato salad and hors d’oeuvres of homemade avocado dip and smoked oysters.

Fourteen marinated roasts were to be served Tuesday night.

About five miles down the three-foot-deep river from the point on Indian Creek where the president and his party boarded their rafts, the president stopped the procession to fish in an area called Sunflower Flat.

Using spinners, the Carters caught three cutthroat trout and promptly threw them back, in compliance with conservation regulations for that part of the river.