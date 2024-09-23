Celebrating Moscow, UI in silver and gold

As was the case in many communities, a group of women assumed responsibility for determining Moscow’s contribution to the World’s Columbian Exposition. Mrs. J.H. Forney, wife of UI’s first acting president, led the local group. She delegated the task of designing a special work of art to then-president Franklin Gault; the university’s first art teacher, Annette Bowman; and local jeweler R.M. Crockett. The design and raw materials were shipped to New York for manufacturing, though the final gems were added by Crockett in Moscow.

It has generally been understood that the group of organizing women was in fact the Pleiades Club, which originally consisted of seven faculty wives with a shared interest in art and literature. That the book was commissioned in 1893 and the club only officially formed in March of 1894 complicates facts somewhat. The founding members were Mrs. Jennie P. Gault, Mrs. Martha Fox, Mrs. Kate R. Henderson, Mrs. C.W. McCurdy, Mrs. Sarah Cowan Ostrander, Mrs. Ellen Roe Aldrich and Mrs. Millicent Carter Bonebright. Mrs. Mary E. Forney became a member in 1896.

Following display at the World’s Columbian Exposition, the book was returned to Moscow and officially gifted to the University of Idaho. It was in the President’s Office in the original Administration Building on March 30, 1906, when the structure caught fire. Rafe Gibb’s account of the fire, published in 1962’s Beacon for Mountain and Plain, is entertaining enough to quote at length.

“Students pleaded for permission to enter the Library and save books, but (President) MacLean shook his head violently.‘Don’t do it!’ he shouted. ‘The chemicals — they may blow at any time.’ Located in the basement, directly below the Library, was the Chemistry Department. While flames licked around them, one group of students did enter the president’s office, and came out with two items — one highly valuable, and the other not so valuable. The first was the ‘Silver and Gold Book’ exhibited at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893. Actually a jewelry box designed in the shape of a book, the memento was a gift of the women of Moscow. Formed of silver and gold and rubies and opals, it had been etched with historical scenes and representations of the principal products of the State. The main etching on the cover provided a view of the University’s Administration Building — now burning. The less valuable item saved? A stuffed mountain goat.”

The University of Idaho quickly constructed a new building to anchor campus business, and in 1907 opened the Administration Building still in use today. The Silver and Gold Book returned to a place of prominence in the President’s Office, where you can find it today. To explore the Library’s digital collection dedicated to this unique treasure, visit lib.uidaho.edu/digital/silver-gold.

Kersting-Lark is the head of special collections and archives at the University of Idaho libraries.