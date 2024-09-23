Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 1, 2024

Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition

Chandler Baird and Chef Adam Hegsted will be the hosts.

story image illustation

MOSCOW — A celebrity chef will visit the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus Wednesday to take part in a culinary competition.

Chef Justin Warner, winner of “Food Network Star” Season 8 and host of Marvel’s “Eat the Universe,” will judge the second annual Idaho Battle of the Chefs. It will be featured on the cooking show “Crave TV,” which highlights the Northwest cooking scene.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Executive chefs from UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University will participate in the competition that features local ingredients.

Chandler Baird and Chef Adam Hegsted will be the hosts. The event will culminate in a live judging panel at 4:30 p.m. at The Eatery at Vandal Village, during which Warner and other judges will evaluate the chefs’ creations and crown the winner.

Only UI employees and students can attend in person, but everyone else is encouraged to watch the live stream at uidaho.edu/live.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 1
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenc...
Local NewsNov. 1
Pullman Police introduce robot dog
Local NewsNov. 1
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Local NewsNov. 1
Pullman Building Supply sees final days
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy