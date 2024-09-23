Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition

MOSCOW — A celebrity chef will visit the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus Wednesday to take part in a culinary competition.
Chef Justin Warner, winner of “Food Network Star” Season 8 and host of Marvel’s “Eat the Universe,” will judge the second annual Idaho Battle of the Chefs. It will be featured on the cooking show “Crave TV,” which highlights the Northwest cooking scene.
Executive chefs from UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University will participate in the competition that features local ingredients.
Chandler Baird and Chef Adam Hegsted will be the hosts. The event will culminate in a live judging panel at 4:30 p.m. at The Eatery at Vandal Village, during which Warner and other judges will evaluate the chefs’ creations and crown the winner.
Only UI employees and students can attend in person, but everyone else is encouraged to watch the live stream at uidaho.edu/live.