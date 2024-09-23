Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 1, 2025

Charges dropped against Pullman man

Mohammed Almathal was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Friday,

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman Police Department Logo
Pullman Police Department LogoPullman

The charges against a 23-year-old man accused of committing a hate crime this week in Pullman were dropped by the prosecutor.

Mohammed Almathal was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Friday, but that was canceled after his case was closed. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office said Almathal’s charges were dropped due to the alleged victim’s wishes.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pullman Police arrested Almathal Feb. 22 on North Grand Avenue after there was an alleged physical altercation between him and an Indian man that also involved derogatory verbal comments. He was initially charged with fourth-degree assault and commission of a hate crime.

Almathal was released from jail Monday.

Related
Local NewsMar. 1
New bill would make big changes to Idaho’s Medicaid program
Local NewsMar. 1
Senate kills bill to back pregnancy crisis work
Local NewsMar. 1
Thirteen steps to glory
Local NewsMar. 1
Public Records
Related
Latah Wildlife Association event has food and auctions
Local NewsMar. 1
Latah Wildlife Association event has food and auctions
This Women’s History Month, let’s celebrate nonprofits
Local NewsMar. 1
This Women’s History Month, let’s celebrate nonprofits
Idaho budget committee votes to cut funding for child care, family supports
Local NewsMar. 1
Idaho budget committee votes to cut funding for child care, family supports
Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’
Local NewsFeb. 28
Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’
Officials: Pullman’s pedestrian bridge shifted as it was designed to — mostly
Local NewsFeb. 28
Officials: Pullman’s pedestrian bridge shifted as it was designed to — mostly
Ferguson proposes nearly $4B in cuts to Washington state budget
Local NewsFeb. 28
Ferguson proposes nearly $4B in cuts to Washington state budget
Pullman Bangladeshi Community aims to uplift all cultures and languages
Local NewsFeb. 28
Pullman Bangladeshi Community aims to uplift all cultures and languages
Little signs school choice tax credit bill
Local NewsFeb. 28
Little signs school choice tax credit bill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy