Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police

Current Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth was placed on administrative leave

Emily Pearce
Aaron Breshears stands in front of the Pullman Police Department’s MaxxPro MRAP Nov. 22, 2023.
Aaron Breshears stands in front of the Pullman Police Department’s MaxxPro MRAP Nov. 22, 2023.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — The City of Pullman has appointed Cmdr. Aaron Breshears as acting chief of police while its current chief is on administrative leave.

The city acknowledged Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth was placed on leave for the first time in a news release issued Friday. The decision was made by Mayor Francis Benjamin and City Administrator Mike Urban following an investigation initiated by the Washington State Patrol on Dec. 17.

The news release said the city was made aware of allegations against Opgenorth that day.

Past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting shows a woman filed a civil protection order petition against Opgenorth in Whitman County Superior Court on Dec. 20.

The order accuses him of harassment and aggressive behavior during and after their relationship. Court documents indicate she had requested a domestic violence protection order for reasons of “sexual assault.”

When asked about the matter, Benjamin told the Daily News on Dec. 23 that a Pullman employee was placed on administrative leave stemming from a “personal matter.” He then directed questions about the investigation to the Washington State Patrol.

Benjamin released a statement in the news release regarding the investigative process.

“The City is aware of the ongoing Washington State Patrol investigation, as well as the civil protection order petition filed against Chief Opgenorth,” he said in the news release. “We are fully committed to cooperating with the investigation, and while we are dedicated to maintaining transparency, we must also respect the integrity of the investigative and judicial processes and cannot comment further at this point. Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Opgenorth has been in law enforcement since 1992 and was appointed Pullman’s chief in 2022.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com

