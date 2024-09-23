Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge

ASOTIN — A 76-year-old Clarkston man is being held in the Asotin County Jail without bond on a first-degree murder charge.
David E. Boyd made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing and will be arraigned Monday for allegedly shooting and killing Chad VanScotter, 53, Tuesday night on the 1200 block of Ash Street.
VanScotter’s family has been notified of his death.
Based on Boyd’s criminal history and the violence of the alleged crime, Judge Tina Kernan granted the prosecutor’s request for no bond. She appointed Attorney Nick Ward to represent Boyd.
VanScotter was reportedly shot in the chest and face with a .38-caliber special firearm. Boyd called 911 to report he had shot and killed his neighbor during a dispute over loud music.
When police arrived, Boyd was in his own apartment with the gun, according to the probable cause affidavit. He told officers he was going to shoot himself but could not bring himself to do it, so he called 911.
Boyd said he’s called police in the past about noise complaints involving VanScotter, but “nothing is ever done.” This time, Boyd said he decided to confront VanScotter, according to court documents.
Boyd reportedly said he was relieved this was over, and didn’t really feel like he’d done anything wrong because “bullies deserve this.”
VanScotter had two bullet wounds to his chest and one in his forehead, right between the eyes, according to the affidavit. An autopsy has been scheduled today in Spokane.
While in the patrol vehicle, Boyd allegedly told Officer Nestor Sanchez-Pena that VanScotter had been bullying him for months by playing loud music. When he went to confront him, VanScotter swung a large stick at him.
Boyd reportedly told police he was totally stressed out by VanScotter playing the loud music for so long. He admitted he “lost it” and couldn’t take it anymore, according to court documents. VanScotter had put his radio against Boyd’s bedroom wall and was blaring Mr. Rogers, he told police.
Inside Boyd’s apartment, police found a note saying he was going to “kill this a--hole” and himself. He told officers he wrote it earlier in the day. A suicide note from 10 months ago was also reportedly found in the apartment, and Boyd said he wrote that when he was having health problems.
During the bond hearing, Prosecutor Curt Liedkie said Boyd has lived in Clarkston about a year and a half. Prior to that, he was a resident in Latah County for about 30 years and has family in Moscow. Boyd has been retired for 12 years.
Liedkie said a firearm enhancement has been added to the first-degree murder charge based on the circumstances of the case.
