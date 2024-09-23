Clearwater Paper cutting 23 workers at Lewiston

Company-wide layoffs at Clearwater Paper Corp. will result in 23 people losing their jobs at the mill in Lewiston, a spokesperson said Friday.

The cuts at Lewiston include eight salaried employees, who were notified this week, as well as 15 hourly positions, which the company will determine in conjunction with the workers’ union, said Virginia Aulin, vice president of public affairs.

“We’ll work with the union to determined how best to align our hourly headcourt with our operating needs,” she said in a phone interview with the Tribune.

There are also about 50 unoccupied positions at the Lewiston mill that will be eliminated, Aulin said.

Once those cuts are in place, Clearwater Paper will employee approximately 680 people at the Lewiston mill. There are another 500 employees who work in the mill’s tissue manufacturing area, which was recently taken over by Sofidel America Corp. Sofidel America Corp — a subsidiary of Sofidel S.p.A., a privately held company headquartered in Lucca, Italy — bought all of Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations for $1.06 billion in November.

Clearwater Paper now focuses on pulp and paperboard production at mills in Lewiston; Cypress Bend, Ark.; and Augusta, Ga.

This week’s cuts in Lewiston are part of a 10% reduction in jobs company-wide. A total of 250 positions will be eliminated, but only about 135 of those jobs were occupied, Aulin said.