Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold

This story has been updated from its original version to correct and clarify certain portions.

LEWISTON -- Clearwater Paper has completed the sale of its tissue manufacturing facilities to Sofidel America Corp. for $1.06 billion.

The close of the deal was announced Friday in news releases from Sofidel and Clearwater Paper.

Sofidel America is a subsidiary of Sofidel S.p.A., which is a privately held company headquartered in Lucca, Italy.

It is owned and operated by the second generation of the Lazzareschi and Stefani families who founded the company in 1966, said Fabio Vitali, a spokesperson for Sofidel, in an email.

The transaction included Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations in Lewiston; Las Vegas; Shelby, N.C.; and Elwood, Ill., near Chicago.

The Lewiston, Las Vegas and Shelby sites all have machines that manufacture tissue then cut and package it into private-label products such as toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and facial tissue for retailers that sell it under their own brands. The facilities at Elwood cut and package tissue from large parent rolls.

“Sofidel has officially finalized the acquisition and now owns the four Clearwater Paper plants,” Vitali said. “Although it is business as usual, Sofidel is now essentially running the former Clearwater Paper tissue operations.”

The transaction brings significant changes to Sofidel and Clearwater Paper, which has its largest manufacturing complex in Lewiston.

Clearwater Paper now has about 800 employees in Lewiston who make pulp for paperboard and tissue, and paperboard for products such as paper dishware and packaging for cosmetics.

“This is the next big step in transforming Clearwater (Paper) into a premier independent packaging supplier in North America,” said Arsen Kitch, president and CEO of Clearwater Paper, in a news release Friday.