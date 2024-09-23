Club Notes

Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy Retired School Employees Association

Members met Sept. 11 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston and began with a salute to the flag and a moment of silence for victims and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Sharon Hoseley’s granddaughter from Germany presented her project in photography for her portfolio and said members who want to participate can contact her.

Brenda Crumpacker gave a report on the June conference in Wenatchee.

Kay Andersen thanked the members who helped make and deliver the welcome back items for members still actively teaching.

Information about mini-grant applications for active members was shared. Ten will be given in the fall and ten in the spring, and each will be worth up to $100 and cannot be combined with other requests. Applications will be submitted by email.

Jan Goodheart reported on the Kindness Project she is spearheading. With a grant, she’s purchased books and activities for each elementary school. She asked for volunteers to paint gallon glass jars for the Kindness Snippet Jars. Slips of paper with kind words written on them about those in a class will be placed in the jars, then read to everyone. The goal is to have all materials in the hands of teachers by World Kindness Day on Nov. 13.

The Asotin County Library’s Big Read Day is set for Oct. 21 with a goal of having adults read 1,000 books to children.

The group has gained six new members.

State Rep. Joe Schmick, of Colfax, shared information relative to education and asked questions about how the Legislature can help educators.

The next meeting is Oct. 9 at Jollymore’s with Jen Schubert, one of the founders of the Lili GC Foundation in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, as guest.

— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley

Tsceminicum Club

There were 27 members at the group’s meeting Sept. 14 at the YWCA in downtown Lewiston, a kick-off to their 2024-25 program year.

Members enjoyed a brunch prepared by members of the club’s Membership Committee and learned about the theme “Connecting with Community” around which programs and presentations will be centered during meetings in the coming months.

As a project this year, members are gathering items to help furnish the YWCA’s temporary apartments available to women and children in need.

Victoria Scalise, Program Committee co-chairperson, also serves as YWCA engagement and development director. She informed members the YWCA is hoping to collect a surplus of furnishings for the temporary housing units so items are available as needed.

Club officers for 2024-25 are Betty Kendrick, president; Amy Canfield, first vice president; Mary Jo Furstenau, second vice president; Lynn Johnson, recording secretary; Teri Rust, corresponding secretary; and Rita Myers, treasurer.

The next regular meeting will be Oct. 12 at the home of Peggy Fulton with Dianne Fernandez and Nancy Kolb serving as co-hosts. Michelle King from the LC Youth Resource Center will be guest speaker.

— Submitted by Darcie Riedner

Xi Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa

Vice President Nancy Benson presided over the Sept. 12 meeting of this teachers’ honorary organization at Jollymore’s in Lewiston. There were nine members present and Rona Meske gave a devotional prayer.