Club Notes

Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy Retired School Employees Association
Members met Sept. 11 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston and began with a salute to the flag and a moment of silence for victims and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Sharon Hoseley’s granddaughter from Germany presented her project in photography for her portfolio and said members who want to participate can contact her.
Brenda Crumpacker gave a report on the June conference in Wenatchee.
Kay Andersen thanked the members who helped make and deliver the welcome back items for members still actively teaching.
Information about mini-grant applications for active members was shared. Ten will be given in the fall and ten in the spring, and each will be worth up to $100 and cannot be combined with other requests. Applications will be submitted by email.
Jan Goodheart reported on the Kindness Project she is spearheading. With a grant, she’s purchased books and activities for each elementary school. She asked for volunteers to paint gallon glass jars for the Kindness Snippet Jars. Slips of paper with kind words written on them about those in a class will be placed in the jars, then read to everyone. The goal is to have all materials in the hands of teachers by World Kindness Day on Nov. 13.
The Asotin County Library’s Big Read Day is set for Oct. 21 with a goal of having adults read 1,000 books to children.
The group has gained six new members.
State Rep. Joe Schmick, of Colfax, shared information relative to education and asked questions about how the Legislature can help educators.
The next meeting is Oct. 9 at Jollymore’s with Jen Schubert, one of the founders of the Lili GC Foundation in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, as guest.
— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley
Tsceminicum Club
There were 27 members at the group’s meeting Sept. 14 at the YWCA in downtown Lewiston, a kick-off to their 2024-25 program year.
Members enjoyed a brunch prepared by members of the club’s Membership Committee and learned about the theme “Connecting with Community” around which programs and presentations will be centered during meetings in the coming months.
As a project this year, members are gathering items to help furnish the YWCA’s temporary apartments available to women and children in need.
Victoria Scalise, Program Committee co-chairperson, also serves as YWCA engagement and development director. She informed members the YWCA is hoping to collect a surplus of furnishings for the temporary housing units so items are available as needed.
Club officers for 2024-25 are Betty Kendrick, president; Amy Canfield, first vice president; Mary Jo Furstenau, second vice president; Lynn Johnson, recording secretary; Teri Rust, corresponding secretary; and Rita Myers, treasurer.
The next regular meeting will be Oct. 12 at the home of Peggy Fulton with Dianne Fernandez and Nancy Kolb serving as co-hosts. Michelle King from the LC Youth Resource Center will be guest speaker.
— Submitted by Darcie Riedner
Xi Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa
Vice President Nancy Benson presided over the Sept. 12 meeting of this teachers’ honorary organization at Jollymore’s in Lewiston. There were nine members present and Rona Meske gave a devotional prayer.
A discussion was held about having members sign up as hosts and a printed calendar of meeting dates will be made available at the next meeting.
Another discussion was held about possible programs for next month when the group will be celebrating Founders’ Day. Benson will contact the Clarkston ADK Chapter president about the possibility of coordinating the celebration of Founders’ Day.
Benson led the group in a discussion centered on possible projects which Xi Chapter could undertake to meet the International ADK goal of altruism. Supporting the young adult residents of Lewiston’s proposed tiny home village was discussed.
Sharon Sheehan brought up the need for wash cloths and bath towels to be donated for those who are homeless and use the Salvation Army’s public showers.
Benson reported on Meri Kadagidze, who is one of seven women chosen to receive the ADK International Teacher Education award. Kadagidze is pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy at the University of Washington in Seattle. Members will begin and maintain connection with her throughout her time of study at UW. Johnette Moore and Jill Roberts will coordinate these connections with her, beginning with sending a birthday card and a gift certificate.
Xi Chapter officers provided table decorations, gift baskets and the program. Benson, Hood, Karen Kucera, Phyllis Laird, Meske, Moore, Jill Roberts, Joyce Roberts and Sharon Sheehan were winners of the floral table decorations and gift baskets.
— Submitted by Cottie Hood
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Patti Mann was toastmaster for the club’s Sept. 12 meeting.
David Carringer was chosen better speaker with his speech titled, “Where was I on 9/11?”
Bruce Neu was table topic master and Chance Brumley was named best table topic speaker.
Savannah Carringer was general evaluator and Brumley was named better evaluator.
Lalonni Burke was grammarian and word of the day was “yearn.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Retired Public Employee Council, Chapter 39
Members of this chapter for Asotin and Garfield counties met Wednesday at Mama K’s in Clarkston.
The main topic of discussion was cost of living adjustments to two Washington state retirement plans: Plan 1 for teachers and Plan 1 for other public employees.
The organization is fighting for this adjustment to be made automatically on a yearly basis. Currently, the adjustment is voted on yearly.
The chapter is open to both retired public employees as well as public employees who currently are working.
The next meeting is noon Oct. 16 at Mama K’s.
— Submitted by Nick Fiore