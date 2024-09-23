Colfax burgalry suspect pleads guilty to theft, trespassing

COLFAX — A Moses Lake man admitted to November’s Colfax burglary.

Hunter Grant, 25, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree trespassing Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. Court Commissioner Doug Robinson sentenced him to 45 days in jail and two years probation.

Court documents show Grant unlawfully entered and stole a generator from a detached garage located at a property on North Cedar Street in Colfax. He was arrested the same day it was reported on Nov. 29.

A neighbor caught Grant placing the generator into his vehicle wearing a full-face mask during the theft, court documents indicate. They recorded his plate number and provided it to Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies.