Local NewsDecember 21, 2024

Colfax burgalry suspect pleads guilty to theft, trespassing

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

COLFAX — A Moses Lake man admitted to November’s Colfax burglary.

Hunter Grant, 25, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree trespassing Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. Court Commissioner Doug Robinson sentenced him to 45 days in jail and two years probation.

Court documents show Grant unlawfully entered and stole a generator from a detached garage located at a property on North Cedar Street in Colfax. He was arrested the same day it was reported on Nov. 29.

A neighbor caught Grant placing the generator into his vehicle wearing a full-face mask during the theft, court documents indicate. They recorded his plate number and provided it to Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

In cooperation with the Moses Lake Police Department, the car’s license plate number was entered into the Flock license plate recognition camera system, according to court documents.

The Moses Lake agency was notified later that afternoon the car was seen back in town. Officers located the vehicle and took Grant into custody, according to the court documents.

The generator was also found and returned to its owners.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said in court Grant is currently facing charges for alleged vehicle burglary in early November in Grant County.

