Colfax police asking for help finding missing man

Garcia is described as a 5-foot-10 Native American male, around 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at Rosauers in Colfax on July 5, 2016, and was last heard from the following day.

Colfax is working with the Washington Attorney General’s Office on the case.

Anyone with information on Garcia is asked to contact Investigator Carlos Trevino with the Washington Attorney General’s Office at (509) 724-9387 or Officer Perry Tate with the Colfax Police Department at (509)397-4616.