Local NewsMarch 4, 2025

College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty

Jorge Amezcua denies accusation of shooting and killing Darcy Spracklin in late December

Emily Pearce
Pullman

The Pullman man accused of December’s College Hill homicide has denied the crimes.

Jorge Amezcua, 30, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and knowingly possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Friday at Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. He faces up to life in prison for the felony crimes.

Pullman police officers apprehended Amezcua on Feb. 20 for the alleged murder of 28-year-old Darcy Taylor Spracklin. Court documents say the arrest followed the execution of a search warrant for cellphone tower data in the area that alleges Amezcua’s device placed him in the vicinity where Spracklin’s body was found during the time of the supposed murder.

The case arises from a shooting incident reported Dec. 26 at a residence on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman.

Court documents say first responders were called to a reported seizure, and found Spracklin unresponsive. Pullman Regional Hospital staff notified law enforcement Spracklin had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, and died from the injuries later that day.

Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers ruled Spracklin’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds and confirmed the manner of death to be a homicide.

In an interview with Pullman Police Department detectives, Amezcua allegedly admitted to smoking meth with Spracklin at an abandoned fraternity house near Spracklin’s residence the day of the reported murder, could documents say.

Amezcua also allegedly told authorities he had shot at Spracklin six times, but thought he missed because Spracklin walked across the street to his home, according to court documents.

It’s indicated in the probable cause affidavit Amezcua reportedly requested a friend dispose of his .22-caliber pistol the next day.

Police said in court documents they found blood evidence after searching the abandoned house near Spracklin’s residence.

Amezcua remains at the Whitman County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear before a jury for trial April 14.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

