Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit

BOISE — In one of the first legislative actions of the 2025 session, the House State Affairs committee on Tuesday introduced a resolution to commend the Boise State University volleyball team for forfeiting against a team that reportedly has a transgender player.

The committee voted unanimously after no discussion, clearing the way to bring the resolution forward for a full hearing and testimony.

Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, sponsored the resolution, which also condemns the Mountain West Conference for its policies that allow trans players to compete under certain conditions.

“Boise State made a courageous decision,” Ehardt said.

BSU’s women’s volleyball team forfeited against San Jose State University twice in the regular season and then withdrew from the Mountain West Conference Tournament when the team was slated to play against SJSU, the Idaho Press previously reported.

Neither SJSU nor the player has made a comment on the player’s gender identity.

Boise State did not cite the transgender player or give a reason for its decision, but several other teams in the conference made a similar decision.