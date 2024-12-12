Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 12, 2024

Community can vote on UI Vandal statue design

Bronze statue meant to recognize ASUI’scontribution to the Kibbie Dome

Anthony Kuipers
story image illustation
Provided photo

The University of Idaho is asking for the public’s input on a new Joe Vandal statue it is planning to locate near the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The UI has selected Montana artist Gareth Curtiss to create the bronze statue. Curtiss, who has more than 30 years of experience, was chosen out of 35 artists who submitted ideas.

Associated Students of the University of Idaho President Martha Smith said the goal is to complete the statue by next fall. She said it will likely be between 7 and 9 feet tall.

Smith said the statue is meant to recognize ASUI’s decision to raise student fees to pay for construction of the dome’s roof in 1975. The official name of the structure was the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center until P1FCU paid for the naming rights in 2023.

She said the statue is an effort to remember the student contribution to the inception of the Kibbie Dome.

The UI said in a statement that the statue “will stand tall in recognition of ASUI’s contributions to student life and the vibrant Vandal community we’ve built together.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The statue will sit between the Kibbie Dome and the ICCU Arena.

The public can fill out a survey to choose their favorite design of the statue at uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/asui/recognition. The survey will close at midnight Dec. 19.

An ASUI committee will review the survey results and work with Curtiss to incorporate the public’s input in the design.

Other opportunities for in-person feedback are planned for next semester.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Provided photo

The University of Idaho is planning to create a Joe Vandal monument near the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. Here are sketches of possible options. The school is seeking feedback on the design at this stage.

Related
Local NewsDec. 12
Pullman teens charged for school threats
Local NewsDec. 12
More than a dozen vehicle broken into Tuesday in Pullman
Local NewsDec. 12
Introducing Sunflare, Washington State University’s next app...
Local NewsDec. 12
No significant insufficiencies found in Pullman city audit
Related
Runaway Moscow teenager returns home safely
Local NewsDec. 12
Runaway Moscow teenager returns home safely
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Local NewsDec. 12
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Local NewsDec. 12
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Two Pullman juveniles formally charged for school violence threats
Local NewsDec. 11
Two Pullman juveniles formally charged for school violence threats
Highway between Nezperce and Kamiah reopens after eight months
Local NewsDec. 11
Highway between Nezperce and Kamiah reopens after eight months
University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals
Local NewsDec. 11
University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals
Insights on those who came before us
Local NewsDec. 11
Insights on those who came before us
Pullman Regional Hospital board looking to fill vacancy
Local NewsDec. 11
Pullman Regional Hospital board looking to fill vacancy
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy