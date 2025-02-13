Crapo trying to revive Secure Rural Schools program

The federal government’s Secure Rural Schools funding remains in jeopardy after it wasn’t reauthorized in late 2024.

When the current Congress began this year, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo introduced the Secure Rural Schools Reauthorization Act of 2025. The act was introduced Feb. 3 to extend Secure Rural Schools and Self Determination Act payments through fiscal year 2026. Those payments, along with Payments in Lieu of Taxes, have been “instrumental” to Idaho counties with limited revenue because they provide for schools, road maintenance, public safety and search and rescue operations, according to a news release from Crapo’s office.

While county governments can be funded through property taxes, land managed by the federal government can’t be taxed by local or state governments. To help offset losses from nontaxable lands, various laws have been enacted that provide payments such as Payments in Lieu of Taxes managed by the U.S. Department of Interior and Secure Rural Schools payments through the U.S. Forest Service, according to the news release.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation in November to extend the program but the House didn’t pass the legislation when Congress ended in December. New legislation must be introduced in Congress to extend the Secure Rural Schools funding, according to the news release.

The Secure Rural Schools expired in September 2023 and the last authorized payments will be issued March 2025. The payments needed reauthorization from the federal government to continue to assist rural counties, according to the news release.