Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 31, 2024

Dead body found in Pullman structure fire

The deceased male appears to not be a college student or connected with the university

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male inside a small structure that was on fire Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Maple Street.

Firefighters contained the fire and turned over the death investigation to the Whitman County Coroner and Pullman Police, according to a City of Pullman news release. The coroner will identify the deceased male and the cause of death.

Firefighters responded to the scene a 7 a.m. following a report of smoke coming from a small structure near apartment buildings on College Hill. The fire was contained to that structure and the surrounding apartments were not damaged. Most of those apartment units were not occupied because it is winter break for Washington State University students.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Firefighters found the structure filled with debris that made it difficult to enter. Discarded cigarettes and electrical extension cords were also found.

The deceased male appears to not be a college student or connected with the university.

According to the news release, fire officials will check with city building inspectors to determine if the structure was an approved residence. They said a power line was connected to a nearby apartment and there was an electric meter attached to the damaged structure.

Traffic on Whitman and Maiden Lane was diverted for several hours while fire equipment and emergency vehicles were present. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Carter left impact on Idaho
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Pullman police chief accused of harassment
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Cops call Pullman shooting isolated
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Palouse Habitat for Humanity plans public memorial for Carte...
Related
One person injured in two-vehicle crash 4 miles west of Colfax
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
One person injured in two-vehicle crash 4 miles west of Colfax
Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, has died at 100
Local NewsDec. 29, 2024
Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, has died at 100
Man who was shot and killed in Pullman is identified by coroner
Local NewsDec. 29, 2024
Man who was shot and killed in Pullman is identified by coroner
Ready to take the plunge?
Local NewsDec. 29, 2024
Ready to take the plunge?
Fatal crash near Athol injures two others
Local NewsDec. 29, 2024
Fatal crash near Athol injures two others
UPDATED: WSU hires Jimmy Rogers of South Dakota State as head football coach
Local NewsDec. 28, 2024
UPDATED: WSU hires Jimmy Rogers of South Dakota State as head football coach
Pullman project voted top story of 2024
Local NewsDec. 28, 2024
Pullman project voted top story of 2024
WSU student: Institution is in capable hands
Local NewsDec. 28, 2024
WSU student: Institution is in capable hands
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy