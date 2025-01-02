Dead body found in Pullman structure fire

Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male inside a small structure that was on fire Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Maple Street.

Firefighters contained the fire and turned over the death investigation to the Whitman County coroner and Pullman Police, according to a City of Pullman news release.

According to a news release sent Wednesday by the Whitman County Corner’s Office, the deceased male was 60-year-old Steven Paul Sargent. The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the news release. No additional information is available at this time.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7 a.m. following a report of smoke coming from a small structure near apartment buildings on College Hill. The fire was contained to that structure and the surrounding apartments were not damaged. Most of those apartment units were not occupied because it is winter break for Washington State University students.