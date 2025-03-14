Under a bill headed to the Idaho House, adults who sexually abuse children age 12 and younger in Idaho could be sentenced to death.

Similar to his bill that stalled last year, House Bill 380, cosponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, would allow the death penalty in a new criminal charge the bill creates: aggravated lewd conduct with children age 12 and younger.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2008 blocked death penalties for child rape in Kennedy v. Louisiana. Florida passed a child rape death penantly law two years ago.

Skaug’s bill would also add mandatory minimum prison sentences for cases of aggravated lewd conduct with minors — which would only apply to children age 16 and below — that don’t meet the bill’s proposed criteria for death penalty eligibility.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Thursday advanced the bill to the House floor, where it could be voted on in the coming days.

“Idaho currently has some of the most lenient statutes for child molestation and child rape in the nation,” Skaug told the committee, which he chairs. “This legislation establishes a strong deterrent, making it clear Idaho will not tolerate these offenses.”

Expecting legal challenge, Rep. Skaug expects U.S. Supreme Court to rule differently

Bracing for a legal challenge to the bill, Skaug told lawmakers he expects the U.S. Supreme Court would rule differently.

“You can say, ‘Well, that’s unconstitutional, Bruce. Why would you bring that?’ Well, it was — according to a 5-4 decision in 2008. I don’t think that would be the case today,” Skaug, an attorney, told lawmakers. “That’s my professional opinion. That’s the opinion of many other attorneys.”

In an interview after the committee hearing, Skaug told the Sun that the death penalty would be rarely used under his bill.

“But when you read about the case in your paper … most people would say, ‘Yeah, this is the case. This one deserves (the) death penalty,’” he said.