Death penalty remains in Kohberger case

Bryan Kohberger is still eligible for the death penalty if convicted, according to an order from Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler.

In his written order signed Tuesday, Hippler denied all of Kohberger’s motions to strike down the death penalty in a case where the suspect faces four counts of murder and one count of burglary for the Nov.13, 2022, deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger’s attorneys made 12 different motions to strike down the death penalty based on a variety of arguments.

During a Nov. 7 court hearing in Ada County, they questioned Idaho’s ability to carry out lethal injection based on the recent failure to execute convicted Idaho murderer Thomas Creech. Kohberger’s team also argued that the factors a jury has to consider when deciding on the death penalty are too broad and vague.

They even argued the death penalty should be abolished in Idaho because it violates contemporary standards of decency, and that it violates international law.

Hippler disagreed with the defense on all these motions in a 55-page written order. Hippler pushed back against their claims that the death penalty violates Kohberger’s constitutional rights.