Disability advocates voice fears regarding Medicaid reform

BOISE — Much of the conversation on a sweeping Medicaid-reform bill that’s making its way quickly through the Legislature has centered around its implementation of work requirements, and disability advocates are worried that the potential for disruption of critical services is completely absent from debate.

“I have so much fear about the state being thrown into utter chaos if this comes to be,” said Christine Pisani, executive director of the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities.

House Bill 345 would make major changes to the way Idaho administers its Medicaid program, including contracting with a third-party managed care organization to oversee the entire program and repealing all of the administrative rules over how Medicaid is overseen.

“This bill actually provides for immediate savings to the state and provides for long-term sustainability and accountability in the entire Medicaid program,” bill sponsor Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, previously said to the House Health and Welfare Committee.

The hundreds of pages of rules that are being repealed include provisions regarding recipients with disabilities getting home- and community-based services covered, which are essential for many people with significant disabilities and allow them to stay in their homes. Other parts of the rules regard coverage for early screening diagnostics, which can help diagnose disabilities in children early and significantly ameliorate the impact of their conditions.

Mel Leviton, executive director for the state Independent Living Council, said she and other advocates, providers and people with disabilities have worked on refining those roles for the past 20 years.

“It’s really taken a lot of trial and error and refinement to get that established the way it is now so that it really works for folks, and to see all that work go away and not know what the replacement is, it’s really scary for people,” Leviton said.

Pisani echoed Leviton’s concerns.

“There’s just a lot of questions because this is all happening so fast,” Pisani said.

The first version of the Medicaid reform bill was introduced Feb. 25. An amended version of it, HB 345, was introduced a few days later on Feb. 28, and passed out of the committee Tuesday.

The full House passed the amended bill Thursday. A hearing is scheduled Monday in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

Leviton was signed up to testify at the Tuesday public hearing but did not get a chance to speak. Most of the testimony at the hearing revolved around work requirements for the Medicaid expansion population. Pisani also noted there was no discussion regarding the impact to home- and community-based services.