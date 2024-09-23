Do you have a cat at home? Here’s the lowdown on litter boxes

Everyone who owns a cat wants to make sure the pet does its business in a litter box. With so many models and features in the market, how does one know which type is the best?

Let’s start with the mechanical, so-called “self-cleaning” litter boxes. These litter boxes are enclosed and some feature essentially a box within a box. They are not geometric boxes but are more ovoid sort of like a cement mixer shape.

Once kitty has done its business, the mechanism senses the animal has left and one barrel rotates and cleans the waste out of the other. When the cat comes back, in theory, they are welcomed by fresh litter and a relatively clean box.

Models vary but all brands operate to in some way to scoop soiled litter out of the box and make the place for waste elimination clean again. The waste is typically collected in a third chamber for proper disposal with less handling.

Some work great and some people love them. Others, not so much. Those with sensors for the presence of a pet are perhaps best if one wants this style of box for their cat. Others feature an arm that sweeps through the litter collecting the waste on a timer, whether a cat is in there or not.

In fact, there have been instances where a cat that lags behind a bit too long may become trapped. Most cats are very startled by the sounds of mechanical litter boxes. Many will start eliminating in unwanted places as a result.

There are an increasing number of reports citing cats that died in their mechanical litter boxes, too. Beside the noise and dangers from any mechanism, there is also the fact that most cats hate eliminating in an enclosed box as it tends to trigger their innate sense of vulnerability to being preyed upon.