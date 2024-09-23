Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Do you have a cat at home? Here’s the lowdown on litter boxes
Charlie Powell
Charlie Powell
Charlie Powell

Everyone who owns a cat wants to make sure the pet does its business in a litter box. With so many models and features in the market, how does one know which type is the best?

Let’s start with the mechanical, so-called “self-cleaning” litter boxes. These litter boxes are enclosed and some feature essentially a box within a box. They are not geometric boxes but are more ovoid sort of like a cement mixer shape.

Once kitty has done its business, the mechanism senses the animal has left and one barrel rotates and cleans the waste out of the other. When the cat comes back, in theory, they are welcomed by fresh litter and a relatively clean box.

Models vary but all brands operate to in some way to scoop soiled litter out of the box and make the place for waste elimination clean again. The waste is typically collected in a third chamber for proper disposal with less handling.

Some work great and some people love them. Others, not so much. Those with sensors for the presence of a pet are perhaps best if one wants this style of box for their cat. Others feature an arm that sweeps through the litter collecting the waste on a timer, whether a cat is in there or not.

In fact, there have been instances where a cat that lags behind a bit too long may become trapped. Most cats are very startled by the sounds of mechanical litter boxes. Many will start eliminating in unwanted places as a result.

There are an increasing number of reports citing cats that died in their mechanical litter boxes, too. Beside the noise and dangers from any mechanism, there is also the fact that most cats hate eliminating in an enclosed box as it tends to trigger their innate sense of vulnerability to being preyed upon.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The first question most folks ask about enclosed litter boxes, mechanical or otherwise, is why would that not be preferable to a cat if they feel vulnerable? Aren’t they inherently safer from attack if most sides are protected?

Intuitively that’s true but it overlooks an important point. While it is protected everywhere but at the door, the animal is in a really vulnerable position because of the confined space and with only one way out.

Also, cats dislike concentrated waste odors often found in a litter box that is enclosed and most often is not cleaned as frequently. So that’s the first big piece of advice: If you want your cats to use a litter box of any type, make sure it is cleaned out at least once a day.

The same holds true for people who like to get the smallest litter boxes they can find. Bad idea. Cats, like old men with the Sunday newspaper, need some space and time to eliminate. If they dislike the space or if the kitty’s business end hangs outside of a too-small box, the result is failure.

One cannot get a litter box that is too big for cats. Litter boxes can only be too big for the owner. When our household had cats, we had really good luck with some of those see-through plastic boxes meant for domestic storage.

Such boxes come in a variety of sizes, so keeping higher walls on three sides surrounding an entrance cut out will solve most of the scatter factor. Don’t use the lid; kitty won’t use the box. And put the box somewhere secluded. Like people, kitties like to do their business in private, unless they have a need to show you how much they hate you.

Powell, of Pullman, retired as public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Pullman. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. He may be contacted at charliepowell74@gmail.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Improving balance and mobility: Dance for Parkinson’s in Mos...
Related
UI student government president not clowning around
Local NewsOct. 1
UI student government president not clowning around
Firefighters put small wildland blaze Sunday near St. John
Local NewsOct. 1
Firefighters put small wildland blaze Sunday near St. John
Long Hollow Fire contained after reaching 4,000 acres
Local NewsOct. 1
Long Hollow Fire contained after reaching 4,000 acres
UI hosting tours of Prichard Art Gallery construction this weekend
Local NewsOct. 1
UI hosting tours of Prichard Art Gallery construction this weekend
Upgrades wrap up at WSU Student Rec Center
Local NewsOct. 1
Upgrades wrap up at WSU Student Rec Center
Pullman Regional Hospital primary care centers holding series of flu vaccine clinics
Local NewsOct. 1
Pullman Regional Hospital primary care centers holding series of flu vaccine clinics
Nez Perce Tribe rejects amendment to change enrollment requirements
Local NewsSep. 29
Nez Perce Tribe rejects amendment to change enrollment requirements
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsSep. 29
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy