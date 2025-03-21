DOGE sets sights on federal offices

The General Services Administration is reviewing leases for federal buildings in both Pomeroy and Lapwai with an eye toward cancellation or renegotiation.

The 10,000-square-foot Pomeroy Ranger District office at Pomeroy and the 6,000-square-foot Phinney Building used by the Bureau of Indian Affairs at Lapwai were both on a Department of Government Efficiency-generated list of leased facilities that the government may walk away from. Known as DOGE, the effort led by Elon Musk, a supporter and mega donor to President Donald Trump, is seeking to reduce the size of the federal government and root out so-called waste fraud and abuse.

The service has notified property owners that the federal government intends to cancel nearly 8,000 leases that are nearing the end of their terms later this year.

“Actively managing leases gives GSA the opportunity to work closely with our partner agencies on their evolving and longer term needs and will often allow us to enhance space utilization and secure better terms for the government — including better pricing,” the agency said in a statement sent to the Tribune by Christi Chidester Votisek, lead public affairs officer for the Pacific Northwest and Pacific Rim. “In instances where the current space remains the most suitable option — whether temporarily or longer term — we are adjusting our approach. For these agencies, we are either rescinding termination notices or, in some cases, not issuing them at all.”