Donald Trump gets mixed reviews from Northwest leaders

The Senate delegations from Idaho, Washington and Oregon continued to be on opposite sides of tumultuous events in Washington, D.C., this week.
The Democrats from Washington and Oregon have objected to many of President Donald Trump’s executive orders and the unprecedented maneuverings by the Department of Government Efficiency led by mega-billionaire Elon Musk.
Idaho’s all-Republican delegation has cheered on the president and his executive orders and either supported DOGE or ignored it.
Sens. Ron Wyden, of Oregon, and Maria Cantwell, of Washington, along with 18 other Democrats petitioned Idaho’s Sen. Mike Crapo to hold hearings on Musk’s DOGE. Crapo is chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee where Wyden is the ranking Democrat and Cantwell is a member.
A cadre of engineers working for DOGE, one as young as 19, has gained access to the computer systems of the United States Agency for International Development, Office of Personnel Management, Government Services Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Education, Department of Energy and several others.
The team reportedly has access to the private information of millions of Americans and to the U.S. Treasury Department’s payment system.
The Democrats view the infiltration, blessed by Trump as an effort to root out fraud and waste, as a risk to the system responsible for $6 trillion in payments annually and an intrusion on privacy.
“It is critical that the Senate understands this threat to the stability of a payment system that millions of Americans rely upon and that is critical to America’s global financial standing,” they wrote in the letter asking Crapo to schedule a hearing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Crapo did not respond to questions from the Lewiston Tribune about the letter or other topics related to Trump’s first weeks in office.
Sen. Jim Risch, of Idaho, supports the reorganization of USAID and making it a part of the State Department. The agency funds international aid programs often referred to as soft power for its ability to incentivize favorable behavior of foreign governments and project a favorable image of the U.S. to foreign populations. But the agency has been criticized by Republicans for being wasteful, and Trump and Musk are attempting to dismantle it.
“There is no doubt that USAID has been fraught with reckless waste that has significantly degraded the American taxpayer’s trust in this organization,” Risch said in a statement. “Before President Trump, taxpayers were paying 70,000 dollars for ‘DEI musical production’ in Ireland and millions to boost tourism in Egypt. Who on earth thought that was a good idea?”
Risch blocked a resolution from Sen. Chris Coon, D-Del., expressing support for the agency’s work but said some of the agency’s projects are valuable and he believes those will be retained.
Risch supported Trump’s executive order banning transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. On Trump’s stated desire to take over Gaza and remove Palestinians, Risch neither backed nor dismissed the idea.
“The world is at an inflection point that requires new ways of thinking. President Trump is willing to take risks many in the establishment haven’t even conceived of. I also know the president joins me in the belief that we cannot afford any more forever wars,” he said in a statement.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, has blasted Trump for funding freezes that are holding up a wide range of programs from international foreign aid to transportation projects at home.
“All of these projects, and many more have been thrown into complete uncertainty because of President Trump’s executive orders. It is just completely unclear when, or if these projects are going to get the funds they are counting on and owed — from the bills Congress passed,” she said during a speech on the floor of the Senate.
Rep. Mike Simpson offered praise and full support for Trump when queried by the Lewiston Tribune but did not respond to a specific question asking if any of his actions, such as shutting down USAID or blocking approved funding, have trampled on the authorities of Congress.
“President Biden was asleep at the wheel for the last four years, and it’s great to have a real leader back in the White House. President Trump has wasted no time delivering results for the American people.” he said in the statement. “We are only weeks in, and you can see results by looking at the recent military recruitment rates or the 95 percent decrease in border crossings. You can also see President Trump following through with his promises of unleashing American energy, keeping men out of women’s sports, or bringing efficiency back to the federal government.”
The degree to which a president can block congressionally approved funding or ignore acts of Congress is likely to be tested by Trump. Richard Seamon, a professor at the University of Idaho Law School specializing in constitutional law, said presidents have some power to pause spending, especially in cases of fraud or abuse.
“That is the claim you are hearing from the White House and some of its allies,” he said, referring specifically to USAID.
But he said withholding approved aid indefinitely or eliminating the agency raises legitimate questions that may require courts to answer.
“I can understand why folks in Congress would take offense to this and see it as executive overreach,” he said.
Rep. Russ Fulcher, of Idaho, did not respond to questions asking him to grade Trump’s first weeks.
