OPINION: Donald Trump is back, and I couldn’t be happier

It happened, and I could not be happier. The 2024 election gave us both Donald J. Trump and a Republican Senate. In time, we will know if the Republicans also got the House of Representatives. This is an exciting time for America.

The left has spent years trying to destroy President-elect Trump. Lawfare has been used to try to brand him as a felon. It worked, but no doubt will be overturned on appeal. It gave the haters a talking point, but they are easily fooled if they think it was an actual conviction.

For years, the left has pushed many, many false narratives. Trump was elected because of Russian collusion. Trump called neo-Nazis fine people. Trump lied about the Hunter Biden laptop. Trump assaulted Secret Service agents. Trump was an illegitimate president. Trump is homophobic. Trump is racist. Trump is a Nazi. Trump is a fascist. Trump is Hitler. Trump wants to jail his political opponents. Trump is a warmonger. Trump wanted to inject bleach to cure COVID-19. Trump is responsible for the illegal border crossings. Trump’s near murder never happened — it was staged. Trump called for a bloodbath. Trump is mentally impaired. Trump is afraid to go on “60 Minutes” and re-debate Kamala Harris. Trump is responsible for Project 2025. Trump has banned abortions. Trump subverted democracy. Trump led an insurrection. JD Vance is weird. Republicans want to stop Blacks from voting. Harris wasn’t the border czar. Joe Biden is not impaired. Harris’ installation as the Democratic presidential nominee is democracy. Trump’s election will be the end of democracy.

Sorry for such a long paragraph, but there are so many lies that have been pushed incredibly hard by the Democrats, progressives, many national and local news sources, and people on social media. This is just a short list of fake news. Read through there and look at all the lies and misrepresentations that have been told.

Because of years of calling President-elect Trump a Nazi, Hitler, a fascist, racist, homophobic, and so on, he is extremely feared. These narratives have been pushed day and night for years. Some of our less political-savvy friends and family are in fear.

The Democrats et al. should be ashamed of the fear and emotional damage they caused. They pushed one absolutely false narrative after another false narrative. They have told people that President-elect Trump is going to ban abortions nationwide. They have told people that President-elect Trump is going to be a dictator.

While on social media today, I realized how many people were brainwashed.