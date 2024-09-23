OPINION: Donald Trump is back, and I couldn’t be happier

It happened, and I could not be happier. The 2024 election gave us both Donald J. Trump and a Republican Senate. In time, we will know if the Republicans also got the House of Representatives. This is an exciting time for America.
The left has spent years trying to destroy President-elect Trump. Lawfare has been used to try to brand him as a felon. It worked, but no doubt will be overturned on appeal. It gave the haters a talking point, but they are easily fooled if they think it was an actual conviction.
For years, the left has pushed many, many false narratives. Trump was elected because of Russian collusion. Trump called neo-Nazis fine people. Trump lied about the Hunter Biden laptop. Trump assaulted Secret Service agents. Trump was an illegitimate president. Trump is homophobic. Trump is racist. Trump is a Nazi. Trump is a fascist. Trump is Hitler. Trump wants to jail his political opponents. Trump is a warmonger. Trump wanted to inject bleach to cure COVID-19. Trump is responsible for the illegal border crossings. Trump’s near murder never happened — it was staged. Trump called for a bloodbath. Trump is mentally impaired. Trump is afraid to go on “60 Minutes” and re-debate Kamala Harris. Trump is responsible for Project 2025. Trump has banned abortions. Trump subverted democracy. Trump led an insurrection. JD Vance is weird. Republicans want to stop Blacks from voting. Harris wasn’t the border czar. Joe Biden is not impaired. Harris’ installation as the Democratic presidential nominee is democracy. Trump’s election will be the end of democracy.
Sorry for such a long paragraph, but there are so many lies that have been pushed incredibly hard by the Democrats, progressives, many national and local news sources, and people on social media. This is just a short list of fake news. Read through there and look at all the lies and misrepresentations that have been told.
Because of years of calling President-elect Trump a Nazi, Hitler, a fascist, racist, homophobic, and so on, he is extremely feared. These narratives have been pushed day and night for years. Some of our less political-savvy friends and family are in fear.
The Democrats et al. should be ashamed of the fear and emotional damage they caused. They pushed one absolutely false narrative after another false narrative. They have told people that President-elect Trump is going to ban abortions nationwide. They have told people that President-elect Trump is going to be a dictator.
While on social media today, I realized how many people were brainwashed.
President-elect Trump will make America great again. He will give us a better economy, strong borders and respect around the world. However, he is not woke and will not push the woke agenda, and for that, he has been lied about and skewered.
Because of this, some people believe they will be placed in concentration camps. They believe that gay marriage will be outlawed. They believe that President-elect Trump plans to use the military to take out political opponents.
Their emotions are raw and real. I thought about responding to some of the posts, but I realized their feelings are too raw and heightened at this time to think rationally. Their fight-or-flight senses are on alert.
My fans know I am incredibly logical and rational. I could undoubtedly provide valid information that could help them see that they’re brainwashed, but right now, because of their heightened emotional state, they will not be able to see realities.
What can we do to help our friends who are in fear because of the left’s relentless lies? After some time passes, it will be possible to speak to our friends and help them understand that Democrats and progressives have been running a decade-long psyop. Over time, our friends will see how badly these sinister deeds have harmed them.
This can be a difficult process. If you challenge them, they can get angry and shut down. The cult of Wokism has left them brainwashed. Bringing them back is not as simple as providing them with a red or blue pill, like in “The Matrix.” These are real people who will need time and understanding to process truth and facts. Those they trusted broke the trust. We need to be compassionate with our friends and family as they begin to understand what happened to them.
With time to heal, they can see America as a great land. They will again recognize the importance and greatness of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. President-elect Donald Trump isn’t the fix. He represents the idea that America is a great country. It will take all American citizens to help make America great again.
Anderson proudly voted for President-elect Donald Trump. Scotty loves living in the greatest country on Earth and understands the blessing he has been given. Scotty loves feedback at crier@cityofpullman.com.