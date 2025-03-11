Eastern WA county accused of aiding feds with immigration enforcement

The state attorney general is suing an eastern Washington county over allegations the sheriff has for years flouted state law by aiding federal immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Spokane County Superior Court says Adams County sheriff’s deputies have been violating the Keep Washington Working Act since at least 2022. The attorney general’s office alleges deputies have unlawfully jailed people based solely on immigration status, enabled federal immigration agents to question those in custody and shared personal information on hundreds of Washingtonians with federal officials.

The sheriff’s office reportedly often sent lists of people in its custody to federal immigration agents.

“The State has an obligation to protect the rights of its residents and defend Washington law, even when that unfortunately requires taking enforcement against its own political subdivisions,” the complaint states. “The State cannot stand by when elected officials publicly boast that they are breaking state law and putting their own communities at risk.”

The attorney general’s office had been working with Adams County to comply with the 2019 state law, the lawsuit says. Late last year, the state and county were engaged in settlement negotiations, according to court papers.

But President Donald Trump’s inauguration changed that, according to the lawsuit.

In late February, the county’s attorneys asserted in a letter to Attorney General Nick Brown that “Adams County has obligations under federal law that directly conflict” with the Keep Washington Working Act, which bars local law enforcement from helping federal immigration enforcement. County officials note that by helping federal agents, a convicted sex offender was “removed from the County.”

The sheriff’s office retained lawyers from America First Legal. Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s top aides and an immigration hard-liner, founded the nonprofit.

In a press release last month, America First Legal called the state’s push to get Adams County to comply with state law an “egregious abuse of state power.” Senior counsel James Rogers said it was “outrageous that the State of Washington has been working to subvert” federal law “while at the same time facilitating the invasion of our country.”