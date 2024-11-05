Tuesday, November 5
November 5, 2024
ELECTION DAY: Polls are open in Latah County (VIDEO)
Here was the scene this morning at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow when the polls opened at 8 a.m.
https://fb.watch/vG27uVC63D/
