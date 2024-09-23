Sections
Local NewsOctober 5, 2024

Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow

Wallen Fire 25% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Idaho Department of Lands

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
This photo taken Friday evening shows a smoky haze created by the Wallen Fire east of Moscow.
This photo taken Friday evening shows a smoky haze created by the Wallen Fire east of Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday morning for a 75-acre wildfire burning 2 miles northeast of Moscow.

The Idaho Department of Lands asks Latah County residents to “be ready” to leave areas threatened by the Wallen Fire. No structures have been lost, and all road closures are still in effect.

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon, the department reported there was minimal fire behavior and no growth overnight.

The fire is now 25%. The department said there are six engines and two fire tenders working on the blaze.

