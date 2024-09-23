Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 5, 2024
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow
Wallen Fire 25% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Idaho Department of Lands
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
This photo taken Friday evening shows a smoky haze created by the Wallen Fire east of Moscow.
This photo taken Friday evening shows a smoky haze created by the Wallen Fire east of Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday morning for a 75-acre wildfire burning 2 miles northeast of Moscow.

The Idaho Department of Lands asks Latah County residents to “be ready” to leave areas threatened by the Wallen Fire. No structures have been lost, and all road closures are still in effect.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon, the department reported there was minimal fire behavior and no growth overnight.

The fire is now 25%. The department said there are six engines and two fire tenders working on the blaze.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 5
Births
Local NewsOct. 5
Colfax man receives extraordinary sentence for assaulting a ...
Local NewsOct. 5
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsOct. 5
Public Records
Related
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Local NewsOct. 5
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Local NewsOct. 5
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Local NewsOct. 5
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Windy afternoon stokes wildfire
Local NewsOct. 5
Windy afternoon stokes wildfire
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place Friday night for Wallen Fire; 50 structures threatened
Local NewsOct. 4
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place Friday night for Wallen Fire; 50 structures threatened
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Elementary School building in Moscow
Local NewsOct. 4
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Elementary School building in Moscow
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy