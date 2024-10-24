Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday
Importance of Review Workshop — 11 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S Jefferson St., Moscow. Review Medicare plans with a representative from the Senior health Insurance Benefits Advisors. latahlibrary.org.
Sherman J. Bellwood Memorial Lecture: Sara Hill — 3:30 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Judge Sarah Hill, of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, will present “Tribal Nations and the Law of the Homeland.” A livestream will also be available at uidaho.edu/live.
Visiting Writers Series: Arisa White — 5 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1525 NE Wilson Road, Washington State University Campus, Pullman. Poet and Cave Canem fellow Arisa White will read from her work. english.wsu.edu/visiting-writers.
‘Majority Rules’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Veterans for Idaho Voters presents the free screening of a documentary highlighting Alaska’s initiative to revolutionize its election system. Kenworthypac.square.site.
Dead or Alive Trivia Night — 7:30 p.m. Seasons Public House, 1516 Pullman Road, Best Western Plus University Inn, Moscow. Dress up and win prizes at trivia night. Seating is limited. facebook.com/seasonspublichouse.
‘The Addams Family’ — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 public, $6 kids. A University of Idaho Department of Theater Arts production featuring the classic spooky musical. uidaho.edu/events.
Friday
Adriana Janovich — Noon, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Presentation and book signing by the author of “Unique Eats and Eateries of Spokane.”
Pumpkin Decorating — 2:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S Jefferson St., Moscow. Pick out a free pumpkin to carve and decorate. latahlibrary.org.
Fright Festival — 5-11 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Features haunted house for charity, a night market, live music, ax throwing, maze and a car-smashing fundraiser. Continues with a zombie prom on Saturday and a family night on Sunday. bit.ly/3YB5h5NSilver
Jubilee: Starlit Celebration — 5-8 p.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Cost: $25 per pair, $10 for each additional guest; children age 2 and younger are free. Celebrate Palouse Discovery Science Center’s 25th anniversary with a shadow puppet theater, constellation crafts, a flashlight scavenger hunt and telescope viewing to catch a glimpse of the night sky. bit.ly/3YCLUJD.
Halloween Pub Crawl/Spooky Historical Tour — 6:30-10 p.m. Downtown Pullman. Four locations and a historical tour by Genius Loci. Costumes optional. 6:30 p.m. Foundry Kitchen & Cocktails, 7:30 p.m. Pups & Cups Cafe, 8:15 p.m. The Gathering Place, 8:45 p.m. Rico’s Public House.
Open Mic — 6:30-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. Check out local talent and take the opportunity to share with Moscow’s appreciative audience. owc-moscow.com.
Haunted Palouse — 7 p.m. Downtown Palouse. Cost: $40. Zombie hunt, haunted houses, food and games. Attendees must be 12 years old or older. hauntedpalouse.com.
Parasocial Activity — 7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 2012 W Pullman Rd., Moscow. Readings of fanfiction, horror, pop culture and the internet. moscowcontemporary.org.
‘The Skies of Samhain’ — 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Halloween’s celestial origins in the misty tradition of the ancient Celts, and other astronomically spooky things about space. Costumes are highly encouraged. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Fall Choral Concert — 7:30 p.m. Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Performance includes WSU’s Chamber Singers, University Singers, Treble Choir, Concert Choir and combined ensembles. events.wsu.edu/event/fall-choral-concert.
‘The Addams Family’ — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 public, $6 kids. A University of Idaho Department of Theater Arts production featuring the classic spooky musical. uidaho.edu/events.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — 8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Enjoy a shadow cast performance with the cult classic. kenworthypac.square.site.
Fireworks Show — 8:30 p.m. ICCU Arena Pavilion, 900 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Enjoy the postponed Homecoming Week fireworks show. uidaho.edu/events.
MKJD Project — 8:30 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Soul music, R&B, jazz, funk. instagram.com/mkjdproject.