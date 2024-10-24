Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

Importance of Review Workshop — 11 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S Jefferson St., Moscow. Review Medicare plans with a representative from the Senior health Insurance Benefits Advisors. latahlibrary.org.

Sherman J. Bellwood Memorial Lecture: Sara Hill — 3:30 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Judge Sarah Hill, of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, will present “Tribal Nations and the Law of the Homeland.” A livestream will also be available at uidaho.edu/live.

Visiting Writers Series: Arisa White — 5 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1525 NE Wilson Road, Washington State University Campus, Pullman. Poet and Cave Canem fellow Arisa White will read from her work. english.wsu.edu/visiting-writers.

‘Majority Rules’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Veterans for Idaho Voters presents the free screening of a documentary highlighting Alaska’s initiative to revolutionize its election system. Kenworthypac.square.site.

Dead or Alive Trivia Night — 7:30 p.m. Seasons Public House, 1516 Pullman Road, Best Western Plus University Inn, Moscow. Dress up and win prizes at trivia night. Seating is limited. facebook.com/seasonspublichouse.

‘The Addams Family’ — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 public, $6 kids. A University of Idaho Department of Theater Arts production featuring the classic spooky musical. uidaho.edu/events.

Friday

Adriana Janovich — Noon, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Presentation and book signing by the author of “Unique Eats and Eateries of Spokane.”

Pumpkin Decorating — 2:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S Jefferson St., Moscow. Pick out a free pumpkin to carve and decorate. latahlibrary.org.

Fright Festival — 5-11 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Features haunted house for charity, a night market, live music, ax throwing, maze and a car-smashing fundraiser. Continues with a zombie prom on Saturday and a family night on Sunday. bit.ly/3YB5h5NSilver