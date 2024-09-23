Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
‘The Supreme Court and the 2024 Election’ — Noon, Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Join Scott Lemieux, University of Washington, who will discuss the role of the Supreme Court in the new administration and the degree to which its actions can be constrained by Congress. Pizza and drinks will be served. Livestreamed at youtube.com/@FoleyInstitute/streams.
Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 405 S Van Buren St., Moscow. The family-friendly event will give kids the opportunity to trick or treat.
Downtown Trick or Treat — 5:30 p.m. Downtown Moscow, Main St., Moscow. Local businesses will be handing out treats for families to eat. moscowchamber.com.
Halloween Party — 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Moscow Contemporary, 2012 W Pullman Rd., Moscow. Cost: $10. Get your spook on and compete for the best costume. moscowcontemporary.org.
Friday
Halloween Party — 6:30 p.m. Moscow Elks Lodge #249, 3080 state Highway 8, Moscow. Enjoy a chicken Alfredo dinner, costume contest and more. elks249.com.
Global Music Open Mic Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. Join the UI International Programs Office and Black/African American Cultural Center for a night of music and cultural celebration. owc-moscow.com.
‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Rd., Viola. Cost: $22 premium, $17 standard, $12 kids. Enjoy the APOD Productions classical play featuring sisters transitioning to adulthood during the Victorian era. apodproductions.org.
‘Out there — The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds’ — 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. A tour of November night skies followed by a fulldome video presentation. “Out There” summarizes the recent explosion in the discovery of planets that orbit stars other than the sun: extrasolar worlds. Also 5 p.m. Sunday. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
‘Born Under Jim Crow: The Eddie Brooks Tapes”’ — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $30. Cultural Anthropologist Terry Buffington interviewed Eddie Brooks on Nov. 18, 2010, in Tupelo, Miss., where Brooks gives a fascinating and powerful account of his involvement in the civil rights movement of the 1960s as a teenager. bit.ly/eddiebrookstape.
‘The Addams Family’ — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 public, $6 kids. A University of Idaho Department of Theater Arts production featuring the classic spooky musical. uidaho.edu/events.
Listen to the Silence — 7:30 p.m. Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Celebrate Palouse Choral Society’s 25 anniversary with a concert. palousechoralsociety.org.
Triple Xtra Wide — 8 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Jazz, funk and rock. ricospubpullman.com.
Rock with Lyric — 9 p.m. John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Also Saturday. Two-night fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Night one features General Mojos. Night two, Saturday, features TKP and No Soap Radio.