Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

‘The Supreme Court and the 2024 Election’ — Noon, Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Join Scott Lemieux, University of Washington, who will discuss the role of the Supreme Court in the new administration and the degree to which its actions can be constrained by Congress. Pizza and drinks will be served. Livestreamed at youtube.com/@FoleyInstitute/streams.

Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 405 S Van Buren St., Moscow. The family-friendly event will give kids the opportunity to trick or treat.

Downtown Trick or Treat — 5:30 p.m. Downtown Moscow, Main St., Moscow. Local businesses will be handing out treats for families to eat. moscowchamber.com.

‘The Addams Family’ — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 public, $6 kids. A University of Idaho Department of Theater Arts production featuring the classic spooky musical. uidaho.edu/events.

Halloween Party — 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Moscow Contemporary, 2012 W Pullman Rd., Moscow. Cost: $10. Get your spook on and compete for the best costume. moscowcontemporary.org.

Friday

Halloween Party — 6:30 p.m. Moscow Elks Lodge #249, 3080 state Highway 8, Moscow. Enjoy a chicken Alfredo dinner, costume contest and more. elks249.com.