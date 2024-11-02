Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. View what local vendors have to offer, including treats, jewelry and many other products.

Fall Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 230 E Main St., Palouse. Browse handmade and vintage treasures. palousecommunitycenter.org.

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ — 2 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Rd., Viola. Cost: $22 premium, $17 standard, $12 kids. Enjoy the APOD Productions classical play featuring sisters transitioning to adulthood in the Victorian era. apodproductions.org.

Listen to the Silence — 3 p.m. Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Celebrate Palouse Choral Society’s 25 anniversary with a concert. palousechoralsociety.org.

‘Saturday Night’ — 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Filmmakers explore the making of Saturday Night Live and its debut in 1975. Kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Pitch Perfect’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The film features a freshman who joins The Bellas, an acapella group, who take on a male rival group in a campus competition. Kenworthypac.square.site.

‘The Addams Family’ — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 public, $6 kids. A University of Idaho Department of Theater Arts production featuring the classic spooky musical. uidaho.edu/events.

Smokey Brights & The Widow Cameron at Mikey’s Gyros — 8 p.m. Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. SmokeyBrights.com.

Sunday

Feast of All Saints — 9:30 a.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S Jefferson St., Moscow. The celebration will include a visit from Episcopal Diocese of Spokane’s Bishop Gretchen Rehberg, along with special music like bluegrass and gospel traditions Melissa Parkhurst to direct the choir and musicians.

Turn Back Time Drag Brunch— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W Pullman Rd., Moscow. Cost: $25 online, $30 at the door. Get drinks and brunch at the all Cher themed drag brunch. inlandoasis.org.

‘Peaks and Valleys’ — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Parkway, Uniontown. Oil paintings by Larry Arbour will be on display until Dec. 1.