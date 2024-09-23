Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 7, 2024

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap — 6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Recreation Center, 1000 Paradise Creek, Moscow. Cost: $5, cash only. Presented by UI Outdoor Program and Vandal Ski Team. Admission is $5 from 6-60:30 p.m., $1 from 6:30-7 p.m. and free from 7-8 p.m.

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Rd., Viola. Cost: $22 premium, $17 standard, $12 kids. Enjoy the APOD Productions classical play featuring sisters transitioning to adulthood during the Victorian era. apodproductions.org.

Mayor’s Arts Awards — 7-9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow Mayor Art Bettge will honor this year’s award recipients. There will be music, desserts and a no-host bar.

‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Friday

Art Museum Tour — noon, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Professor David Janssen Jr. will lead a discussion at the museum facilitated by education and programs curator Kristin Becker.

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Rd., Viola. Cost: $22 premium, $17 standard, $12 kids. Enjoy the APOD Productions classical play featuring sisters transitioning to adulthood during the Victorian era. apodproductions.org.

‘Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope’ — 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, Sloan Hall, Room 231, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Tour of November night skies followed by fulldome video presentation about how the 1642 invention of the telescope fueled a surge of innovation and gains in astronomical knowledge that continues to this day. Also 5 p.m. Sunday.

‘An Act of God’ — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl. kenworthy.org/events-calendar/an-act-of-god.

‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.

Related
Local NewsNov. 8
Charges filed in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Trum...
Local NewsNov. 8
Moscow’s Orchid Awards set for next week
Local NewsNov. 8
Legislative leaders pick new head of watchdog office
Local NewsNov. 8
Court weighs death penalty for Kohberger
Related
Narcotics search warrant finds substantial quantity of meth at Clarkston residence
Local NewsNov. 8
Narcotics search warrant finds substantial quantity of meth at Clarkston residence
Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer announces retirement
Local NewsNov. 8
Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer announces retirement
Veterans Day events planned around region
Local NewsNov. 8
Veterans Day events planned around region
Election 2024: Idaho gets redder, Washington bluer and Trump returns to power
Local NewsNov. 8
Election 2024: Idaho gets redder, Washington bluer and Trump returns to power
Court weighs Kohberger death penalty arguments
Local NewsNov. 8
Court weighs Kohberger death penalty arguments
Trump wins White House
Local NewsNov. 7
Trump wins White House
UI wins ‘Idaho Battle of the Chefs’ cooking competition
Local NewsNov. 7
UI wins ‘Idaho Battle of the Chefs’ cooking competition
Roger Sandberg still leading for Superior Court Judge
Local NewsNov. 7
Roger Sandberg still leading for Superior Court Judge
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy