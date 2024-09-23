Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap — 6 p.m. University of Idaho Student Recreation Center, 1000 Paradise Creek, Moscow. Cost: $5, cash only. Presented by UI Outdoor Program and Vandal Ski Team. Admission is $5 from 6-60:30 p.m., $1 from 6:30-7 p.m. and free from 7-8 p.m.

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Rd., Viola. Cost: $22 premium, $17 standard, $12 kids. Enjoy the APOD Productions classical play featuring sisters transitioning to adulthood during the Victorian era. apodproductions.org.

Mayor’s Arts Awards — 7-9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow Mayor Art Bettge will honor this year’s award recipients. There will be music, desserts and a no-host bar.

‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.