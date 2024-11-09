Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
Local NewsNovember 9, 2024

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. View handmade treats, jewelry, art, produce and more from local vendors. 1912center.org.

WSU Pumpkin Drop — 10 a.m. Webster Hall, Pullman. Guests can decorate pumpkins that will be thrown from the 12th story of the building. Free and open to all ages.

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ — 2 and 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Rd., Viola. Cost: $22 premium, $17 standard, $12 kids. Enjoy the APOD Productions classical play featuring sisters transitioning to adulthood during the Victorian era. apodproductions.org.

’Scrooge! The Musical’ — 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.

’Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers’ — 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. A look into the creative process and story of Vincent Van Gogh. Kenworthypac.square.site

Mark Rounds — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow-based folk and country artist will perform.

‘Dunkirk’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Commonwealth and Empire, and France are surrounded by the German Army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

‘An Act of God’ — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl. kenworthy.org/events-calendar/an-act-of-god.

Sunday

Holiday Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse River Community Center, 3487 Highway 6, Princeton. Stock up on gifts this holiday season from local vendors.

’Scrooge! The Musical’ — 1:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.

‘An Act of God’ — 2 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl. kenworthy.org/events-calendar/an-act-of-god.

Mark Rounds — 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. Longtime Moscow resident will play folk and country on guitar. owc-moscow.com.

‘Anne of Green Gables’ — 7 p.m. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Cost: $10. The Pullman High School Drama Club is putting on the play. facebook.com/pullmanpublicschools.

‘The Breakfast Club’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The classic coming-of-age film features teenagers passing time in detention in the 80s. Kenworthypac.square.site

Monday

Veterans Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony — 11 a.m., University of Idaho Administration Building lawn, 851 Campus Dr., Moscow. In honor of military members and veterans, the event will feature bagpipes, buglers, members of the university’s ROTC program and remarks from President C. Scott Green. uidaho.edu/veterans.

‘Dunkirk’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A tale of allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Commonwealth and France who are surrounded by the German Army during World War II. Kenworthypac.square.site

Tuesday

Everybody Reads — noon, Colfax Library, 102 Main St., Colfax. Presentation by Nate Schweber, author of “This America of Ours.” Also 7 p.m. at the Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.

‘Absolute Anime: Look Back’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Based on manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the anime film features the pursuit of artistic excellence and friendships made along the way through creative collaboration. Kenworthypac.square.site

Wednesday

Everybody Reads — 11 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Presentation by Nate Schweber, author of “This America of Ours.” Also 4 p.m. at the Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University campus, Pullman..

Author Event With Randy’L Teton — 6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The University of Idaho and the Latah County Historical Society host author Randy’L Teton, an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe of Fort Hall and a Native American historian. In 2023, Teton published the graphic novel, “It’s Her Story: Sacajawea.”

