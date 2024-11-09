Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. View handmade treats, jewelry, art, produce and more from local vendors. 1912center.org.

WSU Pumpkin Drop — 10 a.m. Webster Hall, Pullman. Guests can decorate pumpkins that will be thrown from the 12th story of the building. Free and open to all ages.

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ — 2 and 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Rd., Viola. Cost: $22 premium, $17 standard, $12 kids. Enjoy the APOD Productions classical play featuring sisters transitioning to adulthood during the Victorian era. apodproductions.org.

’Scrooge! The Musical’ — 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.

’Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers’ — 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. A look into the creative process and story of Vincent Van Gogh. Kenworthypac.square.site

Mark Rounds — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow-based folk and country artist will perform.

‘Dunkirk’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Commonwealth and Empire, and France are surrounded by the German Army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

‘An Act of God’ — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl. kenworthy.org/events-calendar/an-act-of-god.

Sunday

Holiday Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse River Community Center, 3487 Highway 6, Princeton. Stock up on gifts this holiday season from local vendors.

’Scrooge! The Musical’ — 1:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.