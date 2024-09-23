Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 14, 2024

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

‘It’s Her Story: Sacajawea’ — 12:30 p.m. University of Idaho Library, 850 S Rayburn St., Moscow. Randy’L Teton will share her children’s graphic novel that looks into the life and legacy of Sacajawea.

Orchid Awards — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission is recognizing outstanding works of historic preservation and stewardship in the community. ci.moscow.id.us/436/Orchid-Awards.

‘New Restorations: The Fall’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The psychological thriller examines the lives of a serial killer and a detective. Kenworthypac.square.site

‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Friday

Janis Carper and Allison Anders — 5-7 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Folk singer-songwriters will perform a variety of indie music. owc-moscow.com.

‘The Nutcracker’ — 7 p.m. Jones Theater at Daggy Hall, 1060 E College Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$45. Moscow Movement Arts Center presents ‘The Nutcracker.’ moscowchamber.com/events.

‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.

‘An Act of God’ — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl.

Related
Local NewsNov. 15
Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Umphenour
Local NewsNov. 15
Pullman’s Main Street partially reopens
Local NewsNov. 15
WSU Regents aim to select new president early next year
Local NewsNov. 15
UI polling location sees Election Day difficulty
Related
Firefighter struck by tree near Riggins continues recovery in Colorado
Local NewsNov. 15
Firefighter struck by tree near Riggins continues recovery in Colorado
Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office seeking death penalty against Umphenour
Local NewsNov. 15
Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office seeking death penalty against Umphenour
Public invited to look at Pullman’s new downtown
Local NewsNov. 14
Public invited to look at Pullman’s new downtown
Washington sees more pertussis cases
Local NewsNov. 14
Washington sees more pertussis cases
WSU dairy is getting a makeover
Local NewsNov. 14
WSU dairy is getting a makeover
Pullman council considers draft ceasefire resolution
Local NewsNov. 14
Pullman council considers draft ceasefire resolution
Trial underway in Idaho abortion ban challenge
Local NewsNov. 14
Trial underway in Idaho abortion ban challenge
Pullman’s Main Street scheduled to reopen to limited traffic today
Local NewsNov. 14
Pullman’s Main Street scheduled to reopen to limited traffic today
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy