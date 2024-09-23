Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

‘It’s Her Story: Sacajawea’ — 12:30 p.m. University of Idaho Library, 850 S Rayburn St., Moscow. Randy’L Teton will share her children’s graphic novel that looks into the life and legacy of Sacajawea.

Orchid Awards — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission is recognizing outstanding works of historic preservation and stewardship in the community. ci.moscow.id.us/436/Orchid-Awards.

‘New Restorations: The Fall’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The psychological thriller examines the lives of a serial killer and a detective. Kenworthypac.square.site

‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.