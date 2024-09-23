Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.

‘The Nutcracker’ — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jones Theater at Daggy Hall, 1060 E College Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$45. Presented by Moscow Movement Arts Center. moscowchamber.com/events.

Sneak Peek at the New Concrete — 3:30-5:30 p.m. Downtown Pullman, Main St., Pullman. To celebrate the nearby completion of downtown, activities will be held including a scavenger hunt, live music, crafts and more. pullmancivictrust.org.

Main Street Music Festival — 5-10 p.m. Downtown Pullman, Main St., Pullman. Listen to live music and enjoy drinks from downtown pubs. pullmancivictrust.org.

Windgrass — 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. A mix of bluegrass, old time and folk tunes. owc-moscow.com.

‘No Exit’ — 7:30 p.m. The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $12 general admission, $8 youth. The Gladish Players present the thought-providing play leaving the audience no questioning the meaning of life, existence and the human condition. cftagladish.org/events.

‘An Act of God’ — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl.

Sunday

Winter Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Browse products and produce from local vendors. pullmanfarmersmarket.com.

‘An Act of God’ — 2 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl.