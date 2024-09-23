Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.
‘The Nutcracker’ — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jones Theater at Daggy Hall, 1060 E College Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$45. Presented by Moscow Movement Arts Center. moscowchamber.com/events.
Sneak Peek at the New Concrete — 3:30-5:30 p.m. Downtown Pullman, Main St., Pullman. To celebrate the nearby completion of downtown, activities will be held including a scavenger hunt, live music, crafts and more. pullmancivictrust.org.
Main Street Music Festival — 5-10 p.m. Downtown Pullman, Main St., Pullman. Listen to live music and enjoy drinks from downtown pubs. pullmancivictrust.org.
Windgrass — 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. A mix of bluegrass, old time and folk tunes. owc-moscow.com.
‘No Exit’ — 7:30 p.m. The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $12 general admission, $8 youth. The Gladish Players present the thought-providing play leaving the audience no questioning the meaning of life, existence and the human condition. cftagladish.org/events.
‘An Act of God’ — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl.
Sunday
Winter Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Browse products and produce from local vendors. pullmanfarmersmarket.com.
‘An Act of God’ — 2 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Presented by the Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets at Safari Pearl.
Pie Party — 5-7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. The Latah County Historical Society is hosting the event to raise funds for restoration work at the McConnell Mansion window project. Guests can enjoy free cider and cookies while bidding on dozens of desserts from local bakers. latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
‘Grizzly Man’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A retelling of grizzly bear activists Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard who were killed in 2003 while living amongst grizzly bears in Alaska. Kenworthypac.square.site
‘No Exit’ — 7:30 p.m. The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $12 general admission, $8 youth. The Gladish Players present the thought-providing play leaving the audience no questioning the meaning of life, existence and the human condition. cftagladish.org/events.
‘Scrooge! The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theater of the Palouse, 118 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $33. An adaption of the classic Charles Dickens tale ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a cold hearted man who after being visited by three spirits is transformed into a kinder person. rtoptheatre.org.
Monday
Crossing Boundaries — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. University of Idaho Department of History professors are holding a panel discussion to celebrate the release of five new historical works. Kenworthypac.square.site
Tuesday
‘Double Indemnity’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The classic film noir is featured in the Kenworthy’s Movie Book Club series. Kenworthypac.square.site
Wednesday
Cybersecurity Workshop — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pullman Parks and Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Learn how to protect yourself from cyber scams. Wsbdc.org.
‘Mommy’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A single mother to a violent son finds hope when a mysterious neighbor inserts herself into the household. Kenworthypac.square.site.