Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday

‘Tosca’ — 10 a.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 adults, $15 students. A screening of Giacomo Puccini’s opera. Kenworthypac.square.site

Kelli Barham Voice Studio — 6-8 p.m. One World Cafe 533 S Main St., Moscow. The singer will be bringing songs all about the UK. owc-moscow.com.

Thanksgiving Potluck Bingo — 5-7 p.m. Inland Oasis Community Center, 730 W Pullman Rd., Moscow. Cost: $20 for 10 rounds of Bingo. Bring a dish to share while enjoying drag performances and a chance to win prizes at bingo. inlandoasis.org.

‘Conclave’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 children. The film features the conspiracy following a cardinal tasked with selecting a new pope for the Catholic church. Kenworthypac.square.site

Sunday

‘Conclave’ — 4 and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 children. The film features the conspiracy following a cardinal tasked with selecting a new pope for the Catholic church. Kenworthypac.square.site

Monday

Mobile Food Pantry — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The Idaho Foodbank will be distributing fresh produce, frozen meets, dairy, dry goods and other items. idahofoodbank.org.

Tuesday

‘All About my Mother’ — Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The Oscar-winning melodrama explores the meaning of motherhood through a nurse who loses her teenage son. Kenworthypac.square.site.

