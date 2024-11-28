Sections
Local NewsNovember 28, 2024

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

Turkey Leg Library Fundraiser — 8 a.m. Palouse Library, 120 E Main St., Palouse. Stop by for a coffee, doughnuts and a short stroll around Palouse to raise funds for new books and programs. whitcolib.org.

Bingo Night — 7 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.

Friday

‘Anora’ — 4 and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A working Brooklyn woman marries the son of an oligarch, who’s parents are determined to get the marriage annulled. kenworthypac.square.site.

