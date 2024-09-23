Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday

Small Business Saturday — all day in downtown Moscow. The Moscow Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the community to shop local this holiday season with a winter scavenger hunt. Stamp a scavenger hunt card at a few of 21 local businesses participating for the chance to win prizes. moscowchamber.com.

Art Sale and Exhibit at Bank Left Gallery and Swale in Palouse — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Arts and crafts sale at Bank Left Gallery and Swale in Palouse, part of Small Business Saturday.

The Heart of the Holidays — 4-5:30 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. The Kelli Barham Voice Studio will sing holiday classics. owc-moscow.com.

‘Anora’ — 4 and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A working Brooklyn woman marries the son of an oligarch, whose parents are determined to get the marriage annulled. kenworthypac.square.site.

Sunday

Palouse Habitat Holiday Party — 1-3 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Come wearing an ugly Christmas sweater and with a dish to share at the potluck. palousehabitat.org.

‘Anora’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A working Brooklyn woman marries the son of an oligarch, whose parents are determined to get the marriage annulled. kenworthypac.square.site.

Monday

Tree Lighting Ceremony: Celebrate Winter Nights Under Vandal Lights — 4 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Join the Vandal community for a tree lighting ceremony, complete with music from Brass Chamber Groups and the Vandaleers, holiday treats, raffle prizes and UI ornament giveaways.