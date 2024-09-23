Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday
Small Business Saturday — all day in downtown Moscow. The Moscow Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the community to shop local this holiday season with a winter scavenger hunt. Stamp a scavenger hunt card at a few of 21 local businesses participating for the chance to win prizes. moscowchamber.com.
Art Sale and Exhibit at Bank Left Gallery and Swale in Palouse — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Arts and crafts sale at Bank Left Gallery and Swale in Palouse, part of Small Business Saturday.
The Heart of the Holidays — 4-5:30 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. The Kelli Barham Voice Studio will sing holiday classics. owc-moscow.com.
‘Anora’ — 4 and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A working Brooklyn woman marries the son of an oligarch, whose parents are determined to get the marriage annulled. kenworthypac.square.site.
Sunday
Palouse Habitat Holiday Party — 1-3 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Come wearing an ugly Christmas sweater and with a dish to share at the potluck. palousehabitat.org.
‘Anora’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A working Brooklyn woman marries the son of an oligarch, whose parents are determined to get the marriage annulled. kenworthypac.square.site.
Monday
Tree Lighting Ceremony: Celebrate Winter Nights Under Vandal Lights — 4 p.m. University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Join the Vandal community for a tree lighting ceremony, complete with music from Brass Chamber Groups and the Vandaleers, holiday treats, raffle prizes and UI ornament giveaways.
Festive Flicks: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. PG. kenworthypac.square.site.
Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Listen to local talent while enjoying a drink or bite. visit-pullman.com.
Tuesday
Tuesday Holiday Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Support local artisans and vendors while perusing fresh produce and unique gifts. uidaho.edu/extension/county/latah.
Trees of Light & Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bishop Place Senior Living, 815 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Friends of Hospice is holding its tradition of honoring loved ones who have passed. visit-pullman.com.
Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.
Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m. Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.
Wednesday
Presidential Rhetoric in the 2024 Election — Noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The League of Women Voters of Moscow will host Pavielle Haines, an assistant professor in the University of Idaho Politics & Philosophy Department, who will discuss how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris articulated their different ideas of what it means to be American, and how that affected the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.
Composers Concert — 7:30 p.m. Haddock Recital Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho campus, Moscow. The Lionel Hampton School of Music hosts an evening of world premieres from its composition studio, including solo, chamber, jazz and choral music written and performed by UI students.