Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Light up the Season — 6 p.m. downtown Moscow, Main St., Moscow. Celebrate the holiday season with the Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Light up the Season Parade. moscowchamber.com.
Live Drive-Thru Nativity — 6-8 p.m. Living Faith Fellowship. Travel through Bethlehem and experience the story of Jesus’ birth from the comfort of your car. visit-pullman.com.
Science on Tap — 6 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Learn about electronic waste during “A Reclamation Revolution,” a science talk by Kristopher Waynant, an associate professor with the University of Idaho Department of Chemistry.
‘The Three Musketeers: Part II — Milady’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Another adventure of ‘The Three Musketeers.’ kenworthypac.square.site.
Bingo Night — 7 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.
The Lionel Hampton School of Music Presents: Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m. ICCU Arena, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. The UI Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Choirs will be joined by local high school musicians, university student ensembles and faculty guests to celebrate the holiday season. This event is free to attend, but donations are welcome and will benefit the LHSOM student scholarship fund. More information is available at bit.ly/49j4Z7f
Friday
Pet Pictures with Santa — 2:30-5:30 p.m. Pets are People Too, 1670 S Grand Ave., Pullman. Have your pet meet Santa and make a donation to support the Whitman County Humane Society that provides food, medical care and shelter for homeless animals in the community.
UI MFA Creative Writing Symposium — 5-7:30 p.m. One World Cafe 533 S Main St., Moscow. Join for a night of poetry and prose exploring themes of embodiment, movement and place. owc-moscow.com.
Gingerbread Fundraiser: Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse — 5:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20; children get in for free. Enjoy music, treats, activities and view gingerbread houses available for auction. Tickets can be purchased at the ATVP office at 115 NW State St., Room 307, Pullman, or online at bit.ly/49m5e1f.
Live Drive-Thru Nativity — 6-8 p.m. Living Faith Fellowship. Travel through Bethlehem and experience the story of Jesus’ birth from the comfort of your car. visit-pullman.com.
‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 7 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.
‘A Real Pain’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland in honor of their grandmother, but the adventure takes a turn when faced with their family history. kenworthypac.square.site.
Auditorium Chamber Music Series — 7:30 p.m. Administration Auditorium 851 Campus Dr., Moscow. Cost: $25 adults, $20 seniors, free for youth. New York Philharmonic clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chien will play. uidaho.edu/events.
Distant World - Alien Life? — 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Cost $5. View a tour of the December night skies followed by a video presentation examining the question of life on other planets. visit-pullman.com.
Tapestry Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 1500 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Enjoy a free Christmas concert performed by Tapestry Women’s Choir. visit-pullman.com.