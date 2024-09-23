Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Light up the Season — 6 p.m. downtown Moscow, Main St., Moscow. Celebrate the holiday season with the Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Light up the Season Parade. moscowchamber.com.

Live Drive-Thru Nativity — 6-8 p.m. Living Faith Fellowship. Travel through Bethlehem and experience the story of Jesus’ birth from the comfort of your car. visit-pullman.com.

Science on Tap — 6 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Learn about electronic waste during “A Reclamation Revolution,” a science talk by Kristopher Waynant, an associate professor with the University of Idaho Department of Chemistry.

‘The Three Musketeers: Part II — Milady’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Another adventure of ‘The Three Musketeers.’ kenworthypac.square.site.

Bingo Night — 7 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.

The Lionel Hampton School of Music Presents: Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m. ICCU Arena, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. The UI Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Choirs will be joined by local high school musicians, university student ensembles and faculty guests to celebrate the holiday season. This event is free to attend, but donations are welcome and will benefit the LHSOM student scholarship fund. More information is available at bit.ly/49j4Z7f

Friday