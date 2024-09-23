Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Winter Market — 9 a.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Check out more than 35 vendors, enjoy a biscuits and gravy, sandwich or soup lunch, explore the Book Room and entertain the kids with free activities in the Arts Workshop.

Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appaloosa Museum, 2720 W Pullman Rd., Moscow. Enjoy holiday music, light refreshments, cookie decorating and craft activities. appaloosamuseum.com.

Holiday Arts and Craft Faire — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Park Way, Uniontown. View a variety of artisan goods by local vendors. artisanbarn.org.

‘The Magic Flute’ — 10 a.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 adults, $15 students. The English abridged version of Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ from 2006’s The Met. kenworthypac.square.site.

Model Train Layout Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. The Latah Railway is hosting its annual event with a model train layout. latahcountyfair.com.

Winterfest — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Schmuck Park, Palouse River Scenic Dr., Colfax. Meet Santa, view artisan goods from local vendors, celebrate the Colfax Christmas tree lighting and enjoy s’mores at downtown Colfax locations. colfaxchamber.com.

10th Annual Print & Ceramics Sale — Ridenbaugh Hall, 1022 Nez Perce Dr., Moscow. Hosted by the University of Idaho Department of Art & Design.

Vintage Holiday — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Perkins House, 623 N Perkins Ave., Colfax. The Whitman County Historical Society is holding the vintage winter fashion show and tours of the historic Perkins House. whitmancountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Grinchmas — 1 p.m. downtown Pullman. Family activities such as face painting, holiday market and ornament decorating from 1-4 p.m., followed by adult fun including live music, tarot card reading and line dancing stating at 6 p.m.

Kids Christmas Craft Party — 1-4 p.m. The Gladish, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Meet Santa and make holiday crafts. gladishcommunity.org.

Pet Pictures with Santa — 1-4 p.m. Pets are People Too, 1670 S Grand Ave., Pullman. Have your pet meet Santa and make a donation to support the Whitman County Humane Society that provides food, medical care and shelter for homeless animals in the community. whitmanpets.org.

Holiday Festival — 4-6 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, 400 E Main St., Pullman. Gather for festive cheer with musical performances by WSU Sigma Phi Epsilon Chapter and Palouse Choral Society, a chance to meet Santa, tree lighting ceremony and free s’mores at Paradise Creek Brewery. Pullmanchamber.com/holiday-fest.

Christmas Fest — 4-6 p.m. Troy City Park, 519 S Main St., Troy. Listen to carolers and enjoy a tree lighting ceremony while meeting Mr. and Mrs. Claus. cityoftroy.net.

‘A Real Pain’ — 5 and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland in honor of their grandmother, but the adventure takes a turn when faced with their family history. kenworthypac.square.site.

Live Drive-Thru Nativity — 6-8 p.m. Living Faith Fellowship. Travel through Bethlehem and experience the story of Jesus’ birth from the comfort of your car. visit-pullman.com.

High Mountain Country Music — 7-11 p.m. Moscow Fraternal Order of the Elks, 123 N Main St., Moscow. Put your dancing shoes on and enjoy a night of country music with High Mountain Country.

‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 7 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.